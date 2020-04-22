Government wary of “second wave” as it examines plan to lift restrictions

The government is monitoring the experience of other countries where new waves of coronavirus are emerging and has warned that “every day counts” in anticipation of any potential lifting of restrictions.

At the government briefing on Covid 19, Taoiseach department deputy secretary general Liz Canavan said that a roadmap for lifting the restrictions would be shared by May 5, the date on which the restrictions current ones should be reviewed.

She also warned that the road back to sport must be “progressive”.

Ms. Canavan warned that any overall change in restrictions will be gradual and will depend on the progression of the disease.

“It all depends a lot on public health advice and the progression of the disease. It will probably be step by step. Once you have lifted a measurement, more people will start to move.

“We are looking at what other countries are doing and you can see in other countries that they are experiencing their second wave. We want to make sure that we can monitor very closely what the changes are doing to the progression of the disease. It will be part of the reflection.

“Every day we get more information about the behavior of diseases. Every day counts. The data tells us more every day about how it behaves. “

Canavan said public health considerations form the basis of the government’s plan, while the economic and social consequences of any action are taken into account in parallel.

She said there was “considerable interest and concern around the issue of relaxing restrictions on what the exit strategy might be and when those restrictions could end. The current public health notice extends all restrictions until May 5.

“It is important to note that all of these restrictions will remain in effect until the National Public Health Emergency Team advises the government.

“We are preparing a plan that we will be ready to share before any changes to the current restrictions.

“It is clear that any plan to relax certain restrictions will have to be made in conjunction with the pursuit of public health boards, including the demands of social distancing.”

Meanwhile, traders and supermarket owners have been reminded that families can shop together, including with young children, as lone parents are unfairly targeted.

On the economy, Canavan said it was “not surprising that the economic landscape has changed dramatically in Ireland and around the world”.

“In the midst of this bad news, it is important to remember that Ireland is facing the crisis from a position of strength and we will put in place a recovery plan.”

In the meantime, some 47,400 employers have applied for the government’s temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy program.

The cumulative value for companies carried out under this scheme is now 378 million euros.

Employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic can also claim unemployment benefits in the event of a pandemic.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture and its EU counterparts have submitted a statement to the Agriculture Committee requesting that the economic impact of Covid-19 on farmers and the agri-food sector be recognized and addressed.