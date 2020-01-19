Governor: 2 police officers die after shooting in Hawaii

HONOLULU – A man shot and killed two police officers Sunday when they responded to a house in a leafy neighborhood below the edge of a famous volcanic crater near Waikiki Beach, the authorities said.

The officers responded to an address where the homeowner, Lois Cain, had recently tried to have a man deported, according to court cases. A neighbor told The Associated Press that she saw that Cain was being loaded into an ambulance with knife wounds.

The condition of Cain was not immediately confirmed, nor that of the suspect. Flames that came out of the house quickly spread to various others. Honolulu brand said five houses were “full losses.”

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the two officers and the entire Honolulu Police Department,” tweeted Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the city and county of Honolulu, but the entire state of Hawaii.”

The normally quiet area where shots were fired is located at the end of Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famous Diamond Head State Monument, a volcanic crater that looms over Honolulu and is popular with tourists and walkers. A regional park is also nearby.

Ian Felix, a Honolulu resident and a veteran in medical training fights, told the AP that he happened to pass by when he saw a woman lying on the floor with a puddle of blood from her leg. He applied pressure until the first police officer arrived and put a turnstile on it, Felix said. Moments later two more officers arrived and Felix said he then heard two gunshots.

He and the officer picked up the injured woman and carried her to the garage of a neighbor across the street, he said.

According to the court, the man who lived in Cain’s house was Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel. Neighbors described him as mentally disturbed.

“The defendant has NO rental agreement to occupy the property and the defendant has no ownership interest in this property”, read a complaint for deportation that Cain filed last week with the First Circuit District Court. “Despite repeated requests, the defendant failed and refused to leave the premises.”

Lawyer Jonathan Burge has been representing Hanel since 2015 in various disputes with neighbors, including temporary restrictive orders that three have received against him. Hanel, a resident of the Czech Republic who used Czech interpreters in court, was confronted with a hearing on charges of abuse of 911 services next week, Burge said Sunday.

Burge said that he has never known Hanel as violent, but that “he is a bit of a strange guy and has problems.” Hanel believed the government was looking at him and tapping his phone, Burge said.

“Maybe that’s what damned him,” he said about the eviction.

Hanel lived at home for free in exchange for handyman work, Burge said. Cain supported him in his disputes with the neighbors, Burge said, but their relationship had been soured lately because Hanel’s dog had died and Cain refused to let him get a new one.

Nearby resident Dolores Sandvold said she heard shouts and gunshots and saw that Cain was being carried to an ambulance. She said she was being led out of the area and that she still had to be brought back to her house.

A native of Kailua, John Farmer, said the fire spread to his sister’s nearby house, which burned down. He said neighbors said law enforcement responded after a resident described as paranoid and threateningly attacked the mother of a family living upstairs.

Government-wide officials began to make statements that mourned the lost lives, with government leader David Ige saying, “Our entire state is mourning the loss of two Honolulu police officers who were killed on hold this morning.”

The police closed several streets in the neighborhood and asked the public to avoid the area.