Governor Andrew Cuomo calls Sitdown with Trump “productive”

New York Government Andrew Cuomo he called MSNBC after meeting with the president on Tuesday Donald Trump on coronavirus testing and claimed it was a “very functional and effective” conversation.

“The meeting went well. And I think it was productive, “Cuomo told the MSNBC host Nicole Wallace. “The big issue was testing, as everyone knows, that it will be the next step as we move forward and how we separate responsibilities and tasks in testing, across the state and the federal government, and recognizing that we all need to work together on that.” It has to be a real collaboration. “

The governor then explained that while states are setting up test labs and are responsible for where corona tests are performed and how they are distributed, the federal government will give manufacturers what they need to make test kits and other supplies.

Cuomo also said the president was “open and understanding” in funding state governments to help open initiatives.

He then told Wallace that the president did not report on the coverage of the press and the media, and that the two discussed only the broader issues concerning the coronation pandemic.

“He wanted to know what was working in New York, what didn’t work in New York, what our challenges are, what we needed from the federal government, how we could see the state and the federal government working together,” Cuomo said. Trump’s concerns.

Cuomo then cited the USNS Comfort, which the federal government sent to New York as a way to help free space in hospitals, and said New York no longer needed it.

“We do not need comfort anymore. It gave us comfort, but we don’t need it anymore. If they have to develop it somewhere else, they have to get it, “he told Wallace.

Later in the phone call, Wallace asked Cuomo about a New York Times headline that said, “I don’t think the New York we left behind will be back in a few years.”

“If you don’t have a treatment or a vaccine, I think you’ll see a significant delay in these areas, right? Because density is what created this issue,” Cuomo said. “New York is one of the busiest places in the world. , so you can’t compare any other place with it and density is a problem in this situation. “

“And whatever we do, or whatever the government says, I think people will be very careful before they walk into a Broadway theater or into a crowded subway car.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

