Governor Andrew Cuomo updates COVID-19 response in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has released an update on the state’s response to the Coronavirus crisis on Monday. Cuomo said on Sunday that the slight drop in the death of a new COVID-19 in New York in the past 24 hours may be a faint light of hope that the spread has slowed.

The statewide death toll has reached about 4,200. Cuomo said it was too early to determine if the pandemic had reached its peak.

“We are seriously considering this. We may be on the plateau very close to the apex or the apex may be a plateau,” Kuomo said on Sunday. Was. “We don’t know until we see the next few days-does it rise or fall?-But that’s what a statistician will tell you today.”

The state reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday-a small decrease compared to 630 new deaths announced the day before. The Governor also stated that ICU admission and intubation decreased while hospital discharge rates were rising.

At the press conference of Governor Cuomo:

Cuomo also added that more cases were being seen on Long Island.

“There is a shift to Long Island. Northern New York is basically flat. As Long Island grew, the proportion of cases in New York declined,” Cuomo said.

