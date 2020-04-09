Governor Cuomo estimates New York has the highest number of daily deaths for three consecutive days

New York recorded the highest daily deaths from coronavirus for the third consecutive day: Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday killed 799 people due to COVID-19.

According to Kuomo, the virus now kills more than 7,000 people in the state. He called it a silent explosion that rippled society with “the same randomness, the same evil we saw on 9/11.”

He said September 11, 2001, “was assumed to be the darkest day of a generation of New York.” A terrorist attack on that day killed 2,753 people in New York City.

“September 11 is so devastating and tragic that in many ways this silent killer has lost many New Yorkers,” he said referring to COVID-19.

“I can’t relax”

Kuomo said that efforts are being made to slow the spread of the virus, including social distance and closing schools and businesses. He stated that the country is flattening the curve-“direct consequences of our actions”.

However, Cuomo encouraged the New Yorkers to discipline and unite and stay home. “It’s sometimes not about you, it’s about me, not about me, and that’s where we are,” he said.

“We can’t handle the worst scenario,” he said. “Everything we did couldn’t handle the mid-case scenario either, so it’s essential to keep the curve flat, as there is no option to handle it when it gets taller . “

“You can’t relax,” he said.

New open test site for African-American and Latino communities in New York

Cuomo has announced that New York will open new testing facilities, primarily in African-American and Latino communities.

“Let’s learn how and why this virus kills, especially why it is so fatal between African Americans and Latin Americans.

General surgeon Jerome Adams told CBS this morning that African-Americans are more likely to have an existing medical condition, making them vulnerable to COVID-19.

Contributed by Justin Carissimo

