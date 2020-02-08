Governor DeSantis announces the end of Common Core education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers his state speech at the opening session in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 (AP Photo / Steve Cannon).

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that Common Core had been officially removed from Florida classrooms, but the state still has to pass newly proposed standards.

“When I took office, I promised Florida citizens to revise our educational standards to remove all remains of Common Core and return to the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic,” said Governor DeSantis. “I am pleased that this historic task has been completed and we are well on the way to making Florida the best state for education. My deepest thanks go to Commissioner Corcoran and Ministry of Education staff, teachers, parents, subject matter experts and stakeholders in Florida for participating in this transparent, in-depth and comprehensive process. “

Common Core, known as Florida Standards, is a set of academic standards in mathematics, English, linguistics, and literacy that a student must meet or exceed at the end of each class.

In January 2019, DeSantis issued a decree to remove Common Core from Florida schools.

DeSantis said he wanted to streamline standardized tests, make civics a priority in schools, and increase literacy rates.

The commissioner recommends that the state education authority officially adopt the standards on February 12th.

“Governor DeSantis has proven once again that he is the education governor,” said Richard Corcoran, Commissioner for Education. “Under his bold leadership, these new standards represent the highest knowledge-based quality standards in the nation. Not only do they include civics in every class, a first of their kind in the nation that ensures that our students are familiar with the United States Constitution and citizenship responsibilities, they also provide educators with clear and precise standards. I am confident that our students will be academically successful and well prepared for success. “

With the best. Standards, which stands for Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking, enables students to learn financial skills throughout high school, focus more on writing, eliminate “confusing” math, civics from K-12, and more.

To learn more about the B.E.S.T. Standards, click here.