Governor DeSantis searches for answers to Saudi nationals after gunfight

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (Cap News Service) – More than a month has passed since the fatal terrorist attack on Naval Air Station Pensacola. The U.S. Secretary of Defense visited the flight station on Wednesday and met with Governor Ron DeSantis.

The three American soldiers killed and the eight injured who were injured during the NAS Pensacola terrorist attack in December were honored by the Florida Senate at the start of the 2020 legislative session. The attack was carried out by a Saudi citizen who was trained at the base.

“You know the people of Pensacola, it is a great military city, they have welcomed many of these foreign people there. They are something of a part of the community and I think many of them feel really stabbed in the back be, ”said DeSantis.

So far, 21 Saudis have been driven out of the country. DeSantis had its first opportunity on Wednesday to gather comprehensive information about the planned reactions of the federal government.

He told reporters that he had difficult questions for Secretary of Defense Mark Esper before their meeting at the Pensacola base.

“Sure, when you look at this guy, it’s a big problem that you have someone like this in our country who trains them. So I’m going to ask some tough questions, ”said DeSantis. “Now the secretary has responded very well. The day we called, he was in contact and I think he understood that this was a really significant incident. “

Florida Senator Doug Broxson, who represents Pensacola, said he was confident that the federal government would take action.

“I know that since we sell them equipment that they have to use, it is a very complicated problem, and so I am completely dependent on the Governor, the President and Congress to try to solve this problem ensure the rest of us are safe, ”said Broxson.

Later in the day, Minister Esper said the government had stepped up investigations into foreigners trained at US military bases. Governor DeSantis seemed to agree, although he had previously asked the Saudi government to compensate the victims and their families.

He has also called for laws at state or federal level that could prohibit non-citizens from legally buying a gun.

DeSantis will meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday. He worked with the secretary to get compensation for the victims from Saudi Arabia.

