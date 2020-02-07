Governor Edwards released a budget proposal for La on Friday. lawmakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Governor John Bel Edwards’ government earlier Friday submitted a billion dollar budget proposal for Louisiana to put new dollars into educational programs, using money that is not yet available under the law.

The Democratic Governor’s spending recommendations for the 2020-21 fiscal year beginning July 1 will be published in a presentation to the Mixed Legislative Committee for the Budget by Administrative Commissioner Jay Dardenne, the governor’s financial advisor.

The publication of the Edwards proposal begins with months of budget negotiations that span the regular legislative period that begins on March 9. Republican majority and Senate lawmakers are unlikely to finalize their next year’s spending plan until the end of the June session.

During his campaign for his second term, Edwards focused heavily on plans to increase spending on early childhood education, K-12 public schools, teacher salary increases, and college programs. Before the presentation on Friday, it was not yet clear which proposals triggered the cut.

Edwards’ recommendation is a kind of wish list. To provide him with $ 103 million more for the proposed spending, the governor used income forecasts that are not included in the Louisiana official revenue forecast because the new Republican legislative leaders would not adopt them.

Parliament spokesman Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez declined to support the earnings forecasts recommended by bipartisan economists, which were supported by the Edwards government. Instead, lawmakers wanted only a slight increase in the forecast for next year. The disagreement delayed the forecast changes.

In the midst of predicted clashes last year, Edwards used a method similar to his budget proposal in 2019.

In addition to the $ 103 million, the governor’s recommendations would also spend $ 25 million, which Republican Treasurer John Schroder said would not transfer general operating expenses. This dispute is expected to be settled in court.