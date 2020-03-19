Governor Edwards requests momentary variations to SNAP, other federal applications

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is asking the federal government to briefly develop or change some assistance applications in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor’s letter to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence involves a ask for to expand the Section of Agriculture’s Meals and Nourishment Service very hot food waiver to allow the buy of sizzling food items from Louisiana restaurants applying SNAP.

Other rquests include things like comforting some administrative constraints on Local community Development Block Grants (CBDG) for Catastrophe Recovery, removing some limits in the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s CBDG-State’s method and suggestions for FEMA’s Personal Assistance Program and Public Guidance system.

“As this crisis advances, we are continuing to assess and assess the impacts of the catastrophe, and to foresee coming impacts. It is very clear that we will require to supply assistance for corporations and their staff as a consequence of the important mitigation attempts we are putting in spot,” Governor Edwards said. “We are operating about the clock to quit the unfold of COVID-19 so we can shield our people’s health and fitness, as properly as the employment they depend on, but we nonetheless have considerably to go, and I am asking for the ongoing assistance of the federal govt as we seek just about every accessible resource for this battle.”