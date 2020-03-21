Governor Evers Push Briefing

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 / 09:07 PM CDT / Up to date: Mar 20, 2020 / 09:07 PM CDT

A few People today HAVE DIED IN WISCONSIN

AS A Outcome OF COVID-19, AND MILWAUKEE’S MAYOR IS SELF-QUARANTINING Immediately after

COMING IN Speak to WITH A person WITH THE VIRUS.

Nowadays, GOVERNOR EVERS HELD A Push

Conference TO Speak ABOUT Regional Fears Concerning THE CORONAVIRUS.

At present, THERE IS A BAN ON MASS

GATHERINGS OF Far more THAN 10 Individuals.

EVERS ALSO Announced BARS WILL BE

Able TO HAVE CARRYOUT Profits OF Alcohol AND Food, IF Authorized BY Local ORDINANCES

AND Point out Regulation.

HE ALSO Suggests There is At the moment NO Program IN Area TO HAVE A STATEWIDE LOCKDOWN.

“We think our present predicament in which we’re at appropriate now where we’re asking people to remain residence and make absolutely sure that they’re doing the points they need to have to do about washing their palms and keeping significant distance involving them and other folks. If you are ill for guaranteed stay house, we imagine that’s an enough response. We do not have any designs to shelter in put. We feel what we have appropriate now will work.”

EVERS ALSO Stated HE’S URGING

Everybody TO VOTE ABSENTEE IN THE Impending SPRING ELECTION ON APRIL 7TH TO

Decrease Unfold OF THE CORONAVIRUS.

A BIPARTISAN TRIO OF MAYORS IN

APPLETON, Green BAY AND NEENAH IS OBJECTING TO Continuing WITH THE APRIL 7

PRESIDENTIAL Principal,