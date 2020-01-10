Governor Gavin Newsom blocks the release of a Fresno County man who killed a 20-year-old boy with an intellectual disability

Loading...

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – California Governor Gavin Newsom has blocked the parole of David Weidert, who murdered a disabled Clovis more than 39 years ago.

In November 1980, Weidert lured 20-year-old Mike Morganti out of his apartment and tortured him for 45 minutes before stabbing, strangling, and burying him alive.

The murder took place after Morganti told law enforcement about a Weidert burglary in which he had used Morganti as a lookout.

RELATED: Governor Newsom to Decide if Fresno County Killer Gets Parole

After the murder, Weidert was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

This is the third time that Weidert’s release has been blocked by a governor. In 2015 and again in 2018, Governor Jerry Brown reversed the board’s decision, saying he was shocked by Weidert’s explanations for his senseless and violent acts.

But in August of last year, the parole board granted David Weidert a release date for the third time.

Fresno County district attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp released a statement, saying Newsom had made the right choice.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.