Governor Gavin Newsom to Continue “Homeless Tour” at SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Governor Gavin Newsom will be in southern California Tuesday to promote his billion dollar plan to deal with the state’s homelessness crisis.

Tuesday’s visit will include stops at Riverside and Los Angeles. He meets homeless people and providers who work to house and help them.

At Riverside, the governor will stop at an emergency shelter and the city’s access center, which provides services to the homeless, including outreach, housing placement, development services. employment and prevention of homeless people.

Newsom will then travel to Los Angeles to meet with staff and residents of a pension and nursing home.

The governor began the week-long tour Monday as part of the Nevada County Homelessness Awareness and Medical Engagement project with Republican MP Megan Dahle, who represents the state’s 1st district.

Newsom has been criticized by President Donald Trump for his efforts to tackle homelessness.

Newsom will also be traveling to the Central Valley and the bay later this week.

A governor-appointed advisory council calls on voters to consider a legally binding mandate to end homelessness. The group wants lawmakers to table a constitutional amendment to the November poll giving governments one year to find solutions to the homeless crisis.

After that, a judge may require the courts to do everything in their power to end homelessness, even if what is involved is unclear.

The tour comes after the publication of Newsom’s state budget project.

In the budget proposal, it calls for more than $ 1 billion to fight homelessness, including $ 750 million for temporary housing and helping get people off the street. The governor also wants to transform Medi-Cal, get health care providers to start integrating physical and behavioral health into their services.

A report from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development found that the homeless population in California increased by 16% last year, to approximately 151,000 people. This represents more than a quarter of the national total.

