Governor Greg Abbott will reject the arrival of new refugees in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said the state will reject the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order.

In a letter released on Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas “had been left by Congress to deal with the disproportionate migration problems resulting from a flawed federal immigration system”. He added that Texas had done “more than its share”.

Texas has long been a leader in the settlement of refugees, hosting more than any other state during fiscal year 2018, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The state has large refugee populations in several of its major cities.

But Abbott has already tried to arrest refugees, declaring in 2015 that Texas would not welcome the Syrians following the deadly attacks in Paris in November. At the time, the administration of former President Barack Obama continued to send refugees to Texas and other states headed by Republican governors who opposed it.

President Donald Trump announced in November that resettlement agencies must obtain written consent from state and local authorities in any jurisdiction where they wish to help resettle refugees beyond June 2020. Trump has already reduced the number of refugees allowed to enter the country for fiscal year 2020, which ends in September, at an historic low of 18,000. About 30,000 refugees were resettled in the United States in the previous fiscal year.

The governors of 42 other states have said they would agree to accept more refugees, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

In his letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Abbott argued that the state and its non-profit organizations should instead focus on “those who are already there, including refugees, migrants and the homeless – in fact, all Texans. “

