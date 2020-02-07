Governor John Bel Edwards is suing state treasurer John Schroder

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards filed a lawsuit against State Treasurer John Schroder to force Schroder to convert millions of unused assets so that it can be spent on the state budget.

According to a statement released by the governor, the lawsuit was filed on Friday morning.

It precedes the upcoming legislative period, in which Edwards is expected to spend $ 25 million.

In the past, the treasurer transferred millions of unused assets to the sovereign wealth fund, where it can be spent by the governor and the legislature.

This undrawn wealth is money from neglected bank accounts, retirement savings accounts, and other assets that are ultimately taken over by the government.

But last year Schroder refused to implement this money, saying that he would refuse to implement the funds again in the upcoming budget.

He said his decision was based on the fact that the money was not owned by the state.

This morning the governors’ office filed the lawsuit with the 19th Judicial District Court of Baton Rouge.

Edwards Schröder’s government allegedly “abused the authority of the lawmaker” by refusing to spend undrawn real estate money on the household.

The lawsuit also requires a judge to force Schroder to hand over the funding.

The Governor’s Executive Counsel, Matthew Block, made the following statement:

“It is unfortunate that the governor’s office was forced to take legal action against the treasurer to force him to meet the state-approved budget for transferring unused excess dollars from the unclaimed property fund to the general state fund and the payment of the budget includes loan commitments for I-49 transportation projects. ”

“The excess money from the fund for unclaimed property was used by the legislator and legally signed by the governor in HB 105. So far, the treasurer has simply refused to transfer the money and has completely ignored the will of the elected representatives, their governor, and the letter from the Law. “

On Friday, the Edwards government will inform lawmakers of its budget proposal and explain exactly how it plans to spend an additional $ 103 million that was not recognized by Republican lawmakers.

