Governor Michigan Gretchen Whitmer Expands Home Stay Order

On Friday, Governor Michigan Gretchen Whitmer extended orders at home until May 15, but lifted restrictions to allow some companies to reopen, including golf and motorboats during a coronavirus pandemic. We have made it possible for you to participate in outdoor activities.

“We see this as a preliminary step to economic re-engagement,” he said at a briefing on Friday. “We measure. We collect data. We continuously enhance testing and tracing.”

This measure will immediately replace the measure that was due to expire next week. Nearly 3,000 deaths have been associated with COVID-19 in Michigan, followed only by New York and New Jersey in US states. Whitmer said in a new order, the old one was “effective” and “the burden on our health care system is beginning to ease, even as testing capacity increases.”

“Being home remains our best weapon to defeat this enemy and stop the spread,” Whitmer said.

Social distance measures will continue to be implemented. People are now required to be medically tolerated rather than encouraged to wear face covers in closed public spaces such as grocery stores. Employers must provide face-to-face employees with non-medical grade masks.

Landscaping companies, lawn service companies, plant nurseries, and bicycle repair shops can resume operations according to social distance rules. Shops selling unnecessary supplies can reopen for curb collection and delivery. Large retailers no longer need to close garden centers or areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.

Whitmer says people with homes in multiple states can resume travel between them, but that is strongly discouraged. All other trips, including trips to vacation rentals, are still prohibited.

“The vast majority of people in the state are doing the right thing. We have seen that trend is declining,” the Democratic governor told the Associated Press. “I think it’s appropriate to reassess along the way. At this point, I’m glad we were able to make this first wave of re-engagement.”

This order continues to prohibit direct work that is not necessary to maintain or protect life and exempts various important jobs. The restaurant remains closed to customers eating under alternative measures, and the bar, cinema, gym and other sports facilities are still closed.

Alongside the guidance issued by the Whitmer office, previous homestay orders led to lawsuits on behalf of anglers, landscapers, cottage owners and others. The Republican Party, which administers Congress, also criticizes it and plans to vote on Friday to limit her urgent authority despite certain veto rights. Conservative demonstrators held a large rally in the State Capitol last week, and a much smaller protest took place outside Lansing’s Governor’s Mansion on Thursday.

Whitmer defended the earlier order, which was stricter than the order effective April 24 on the order of April 9. She said she needed to impose some of the country’s most stringent regulations because of what the surge of hospitals and deaths threatening hospitals were.

“The Michigan COVID-19 experience was more severe than any other state,” said Whitmer. His move has been supported by health professionals and polls.

She said landscaping and more outdoor activities are “a natural part of our economy that we can move forward with.” Golf is allowed but carts are not allowed. State parks generally remained open, and people were already allowed to cycle, walk, hike, and ride.

Whitmer talks with health care and business professionals to assess the risks of various jobs and industries, publish safety procedures, and identify the “markers” they need to reach before reopening additional sectors. He said he had decided.

The order does not explicitly address the ability of automakers in the Detroit region to restart their plants. We continue to list “Transport and Logistics” and “Vital Manufacturing” as sectors where some employees can go to work. Negotiations continue between Detroit Three and United Autoworkers Union.

“This is one of many waves,” Whitmer said. “I hope we can consider the next plan, but whether people are following these best practices, whether we can keep COVID-19’s trajectory down, and we can keep people safe.” It depends on whether or not. “

Jack Turman contributed to this report.

