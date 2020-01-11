Governor Newsom Pledges $ 50 Million to Fresno Initiative in State Budget Project

Loading...

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his $ 222 billion public spending plan in Sacramento on Friday.

It has a surplus of $ 5.6 billion and reserves $ 750 million to reduce homelessness.

Newsom has also spent considerable time pledging funds for education.

A Fresno cry was however heard loud and clear in the valley.

Governor Newsom is a big fan of the Fresno DRIVE initiative.

DRIVE is an acronym for Developing the Region Inclusive and Vibrant Economy.

The governor promised $ 50 million to the project.

“I was so impressed with this DRIVE coalition in Fresno, this public-private partnership of regional leaders, that they came up with a remarkable plan,” he said.

“We will make a deposit on this amount by allocating $ 33 million to coordinate with UC Merced,” he added.

The Central Valley Community Foundation is the backbone of the Fresno DRIVE initiative.

Chief operating officer Elliott Balch said the group is committed to making the valley economy healthier and more inclusive by reaching out to underserved regions.

“You can see information figures in there – $ 33 million for a new research partnership between UC and Fresno State, helping to create a whole new economic sector,” said Balch.

Governor Newsom also said $ 17 million will go to a workforce development plan with DRIVE to focus on a K-16 collaboration in Fresno.

“They are underrepresented in terms of the number of accountants and teachers, nurses,” he said.

Governor Newsom attended the DRIVE summit in November and left impressed by the plan devised by local leaders.

“He found the DRIVE plan very impressive and I think what is impressive is not only the words on the page but the fact that it comes from a few hundred organizations with many different interests”, said Balch.

The governor said his higher education advisory committee had asked that the Fresno DRIVE initiative become a priority.

“If they can prove it works here in Fresno, then we can go to the central coast, inland California and not forget the north coast of California,” he said.

The governor’s budget would also set aside $ 15 million to expand the branch of the UCSF Fresno School of Medicine in partnership with UC Merced.

