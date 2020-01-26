Governor Newsom Responds to Kobe Bryant’s Death

Posted: jan 26, 2020 / 13:56 PST / Updated: jan 26, 2020 / 01:58 PST

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles at the crowd at a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game against Utah Jazz on Wednesday April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Photo AP / Jae C. Hong)

SACRAMENTO, California (KGET) – Governor Gavin Newsom and his first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom released a statement following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

Governor Newsom said, “We mourn the tragic and untimely death of a California icon and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. During his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made history with unprecedented raw talent and dedication that raised the bar and paved the way for a new generation of players. “

Plus, highlights of the NBA superstar’s career, including his two Olympic gold medals, the NBA Championships and his contribution to the community.

“… he has also helped improve the lives of youth and families through the Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, and has been a strong advocate for the fight against homelessness through partnerships with organizations such as My Friend’s Place and Step Up on Second, “said Governor Newsom.

He concluded by expressing his condolences to family, friends, colleagues and fans of Bryant.

“He was taken too early and he will be missed,” said Governor Newsom.