Governor of Jewish Colorado reacts emotionally after Republican leaders compare home orders with Nazism

Colorado Governor Jared Polis responded strongly when asked about the comparison of home orders and Nazism by Republican leaders. During Wednesday’s press briefing, reporters asked Polis, a Jew, about criticisms of home orders made to delay the spread of the coronavirus.

“We see a lot of rebellion on the order of Nazism against your order, which is said to be violent against orders from the local health department. How do you react to it? What do you say to frustrated people with this home order? ”The reporter asked.

“Well, first of all, as a Jewish American who lost his family in the Holocaust, I’m angry at any comparison with Nazism,” Polis said. Then he suffocated visibly. “We act to save lives — the exact opposite of 6 million Jews and many gypsies and Catholics and gays and lesbians and Russians and so many other massacres.”

Almost every state and many local communities issue home orders that limit you to only essential items such as food and medicine.

“I know these steps are difficult. It’s not a contest to see what you can escape. It’s a contest to see how much you can stay at home,” Police said. Said.

“We don’t stick it to the government by not being at home, having parties, gathering. We don’t stick it to Jaredpolis. We love ourselves and our loved ones at risk. And you are prolonging the financial hardship and hardships your fellow Coloradoans are facing, “he continued.

“Now is the time for us to act together, act together, and do our best to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. I will be able to spend more time, and more freedom later. ”

Police’s response was widely acclaimed online, and press briefings were streamed on many platforms, including Facebook. “The governor beautifully addressed the ridiculous Nazi question. Thanks for the emotional reaction,” commented one. Another comment wrote, “Isolation serves a purpose. It’s important because life is important. I thank the governor.” “I’m sorry I’m stuck with Governor Polis, a great answer, and that racist question.”

In March, Republican Patrick Neville, a minority leader in Colorado, said in a radio interview in March that his home stay was likened to Nazism, leading to a “gestapo-like way of thinking,” according to the Denver Post. At that time, Neville was one of several Republican state legislators who wanted to cut off their relationship with the agency, when a home order was placed in the area by the Tri-County Health Department in the Denver area.

Many Republicans also signed a letter condemning the police’s home-to-state directive to take effect on March 26. CBS News has contacted Neville for comment and is waiting for a reply.

CBS Denver reports that the state’s home orders are currently scheduled to be lifted on April 26.

