Governor of Texas Announces Initial Plan for Economic Resumption

Governor Greg Abbot announced Friday that he would open Texas, one of the world’s second largest states and one of the largest economies in the world. Despite initial resistance to statewide home orders within the coronavirus pandemic, Abbott’s executive order to shut down non-essential businesses came into effect on April 2.

On Friday, Abbott announced a “strike force” of doctors, state leaders, and business owners to oversee what he calls the “gradual” opening of the economy. However, the school will be closed for the rest of the year.

The state park will first open on April 20th, but visitors must wear a mask or face cover.

Restrictions on selective surgery will be lifted on April 22nd. Abbott said this did not include abortion. However, the federal Court of Appeals earlier this week in Texas despite a drug abortion despite a directive to discontinue all abortions of patients “not medically needed to maintain life or health”. Said it could continue. Texas is one of several states that sought to stop abortion as a non-essential medical procedure during a pandemic.

On April 24th, all retail stores are open for carry-on, but indoor shopping is not allowed.

If the phased plan works, Abbott will announce on April 27 whether it will lift the state-wide obligation to stay at home and allow restaurants, bars and theaters to be opened at a social distance. .

According to the Texas Department of Health, Texas has more than 17,000 cases of coronavirus, with more than 4,000 cases occurring in Harris County. Over 400 people have died.

On Friday, two of the state’s largest cities, San Antonio and Dallas, required all residents to wear face masks in public.

