COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster has purchased flags on all condition structures be lowered to 50 %-staff from sunrise until finally sunset on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in tribute to Deputy Andrew Gillette.

Gillete, a Corporal with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, died in the line of responsibility Tuesday.

Corporal Gillette was 37 many years aged and is survived by his spouse and 11-year-previous son.

Deputies say he served at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office environment due to the fact 2013 and also served in the U.S. Air Drive.