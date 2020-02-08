Governor Ron DeSantis announces a new program to help inmates prepare for release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday the creation of a new program to help newly released inmates reintegrate into their communities.

The new program is called the Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence (FFCE).

“Reducing relapse, expanding career preparation and re-entry programs are integral to the Florida Department of Corrections’ public security mission,” DeSantis said. “We need to do more to prepare inmates for release, to be employees, and to be productive members of our communities.”

According to Mark Inch, the Florida Department of Justice, the majority of the approximately 95,000 inmates in custody, 85 percent of the current inmate population, will complete their sentences and return to the community.

“FDC cannot do this alone,” said Inch. “Local communities, businesses, social service providers, faith and volunteer organizations, education providers and institutions, and local governments must be active partners in this process.”

Operation New Hope is one of the foundations to help the FDC.

“Operation New Hope is ready to expand our Ready4Work program to additional locations across the state to meet Florida’s re-entry needs,” said Kevin Gay, founder and CEO of Operation New Hope.

DeSantis said the FFCE will improve Florida inmate re-entry opportunities, vocational training programs, online academic and class training programs, and wellness programs.

