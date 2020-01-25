Governor Ron DeSantis announces plans to abolish basic education

NAPLES, Florida (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced new academic standards in Florida after he intended to “remove all traces of Common Core”.

Since then, DeSantis has proposed the standards for excellent student thinking in Florida (B.E.S.T.), according to which he will create the basis for teaching and learning.

“I am pleased that this historic task has been completed and we are well on the way to making Florida the best state for education. My deepest thanks go to Commissioner Corcoran and Ministry of Education staff, teachers, parents, experts and stakeholders in Florida for participating in this transparent, in-depth and comprehensive process, ”said DeSantis.

This happened after DeSantis announced an initiative that all Florida high school students must pass and pass a civic education test to graduate.

“Under his bold leadership, these new standards represent the highest knowledge-based quality standards in the nation. Not only do they include civics in every class, a first of their kind in the nation that ensures that our students are familiar with the United States Constitution and citizenship responsibilities, they also provide educators with clear and precise standards. I am confident that our students will be academically successful and well prepared for success, ”said Commissioner Corcoran.

The new B.E.S.T. According to a press release from Governor DeSantis, the standards will be released before February.

