Governor Walz urges Minototans to practice more “social distancing,”; – Up News Info – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (News Release Information) – As part of the announcement of a peacetime emergency, Governor Tim Walz is calling for more distant social precautions.

He wants all Minototans to rethink the way they do life.

From sporting events to religious services, the next weekend will not be as common. And state leaders are calling for any 250-person meeting to be postponed or canceled.

“We need Minnesota’s help on this. I think at this point, the idea that this can’t be quieted is a serious pandemic,” Walz said.

A growing problem in Minnesota, 14 people tested positive for COVID 19 in the past seven days, a person described as seriously ill. And the numbers may not indicate the space due to limited evidence.

“We recognize that further testing would be desirable and we are working on that,” Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

In the meantime, they recommend that people stay six meters away, work from home if possible, and, if vulnerable, stay home as long as possible.

However, the school will not be canceled at the state level, but the governor says that may change and parents should make a backup plan.

“I would encourage the hearing minototans to start preparing for it, to start doing what they can do so that we can continue to educate our children,” Walz said.

The health commissioner says it is impossible to stop COVID-19, but they want to reduce the spread and flatten the curve.

“While some people may feel indestructible and strong, our neighbors are not,” Walz said.

Minnesota executives say the isolation is lonely, but we’re all in this together.