Governor Wolf unveiled a $ 36 billion budget proposal

HARRISBURG, PA Governor Tom Wolf is presenting his $ 36 billion budget for 2020-2021. That’s about $ 2 billion more than last year. The governor says there will be no new tax hikes and his budget expects sales and income tax to rise. Still, Republicans aren’t happy with the additional $ 2 billion in this year’s budget.

“This year’s budget gives us the opportunity to strengthen our workforce,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “To improve our schools and make our schools and communities safer.”

Education is a major focus for Governor Wolf in the 2020-21 financial year. His suggestions include:

Universal, free all-day kindergarten for all students

An increase in the minimum wage for teachers to $ 45,000

School law reform that allows districts to save approximately $ 280 million

Grant of $ 204 million from the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Trust Fund to support tuition fees for full-time PASSHE students who agree to stay in the state for the same number of years that they have received the support grant

“This means that 25,000 PASSHE students get a degree with no major debts. Instead of funding race horse owners, let’s spend on our children and ensure the viability of the state college system in Pennsylvania.”

Outside of training, Governor Wolf plans further investments in the areas of labor, weapon security, healthcare and the environment. The Republicans are not happy with the increased spending. However, they strive to get to work and find a common basis for the governor’s proposal.

“What we’re going to do is go back to the recipe for success, put him (governor) back in the middle,” said Jake Corman, Senate Majority Chairman at the (R) Center, Huntingdon, Juniata and Mifflin Counties. “Get a fiscal responsible budget that doesn’t encourage taxpayers to invest more in the state government so we can get our state employers to employ more people by keeping taxes low and getting rid of the burdensome regulations . “

Negotiations on the budget will begin in the coming weeks. It must be adopted by July 1st, 2020. You can find out more about the entire budget proposal here.

