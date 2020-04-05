Governors plead for food stamp flexibility amid coronavirus pandemics

PHOENIX >> Yvonne Knight, who has respiratory problems that make her especially vulnerable to coronavirus pandemics, can’t buy supplies online with her food stamps – though every trip to the store is now a risky endeavor.

Will go from buying food to terrifying 38-year-old woman with cerebral palsy, but is one of millions of people receiving food aid through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program who cannot be used flexibly.

Knight, “Every time I go out, I put myself at risk – and others,” Knight, who lives in Erie, Pennsylvania. “I’m so scared when people come to me now. I don’t want to go to the store.”

Buying groceries online – which many Americans are doing to greatly reduce the number of times they leave their homes – is only open to SNAP recipients in six American states, and Pennsylvania is not one of them.

Now, state governments and food security activists across the country are implementing the US Department of Agriculture to make the program more flexible and accessible at a time when many are losing their jobs and turning to the government for support.

The same calls came from conservative states where lawmakers tried to reduce or limit food aid.

In Arizona, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey called on the agency to waive applicants’ interview conditions, allow families to buy hot foods, waive working conditions for some, and adopt other changes that would help families cope with the economic downturn of the pandemic. .

Ashley St. Thomas, public policy manager for the Arizona food bank network, has glorified the governor’s request, adding that the relaxation of program recipients proves that working at least a few hours each month is “critical now” – especially as millions get laid off and work dry up for those working in the informal or gig economy.

Amanda Siebe, a 35-year-old who lives in Hillsboro, Oregon, suffers from a chronic pain condition and has a compromised immune system, so she tries to avoid leaving home.

But it struggles to stretch its SNAP benefits – $ 194 a month – in normal time, and would like to have more cash now to be able to buy the larger amount of limited grocery shopping food.

“Siebe said.” We need food that will not only last all month, but give us a little storage so we can get ahead without having to worry about what will happen in the future. “” Especially because most of us can’t leave the house very often. “

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and can lead to death – meaning that these people need special precautions.

The increased need for food aid and calls to make it more flexible comes directly on the heels of an attempt by the Trump administration to remove an estimated 700,000 people from SNAP rolls. The changes could hinder states’ ability to repeal a rule that adults without dependent bodies show a certain number of hours worked per month. A court blocked the changes, and the USDA promised to appeal.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue now says it’s undecided that the congressional virus rescue package has a blanket waiver on the working condition – though the agency seems likely to review the issue in calm weather.

For now, with much of the economy closed, state governments are demanding to expand their recipient range and cut the red tape.

In Pennsylvania, where Knight lives, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday asked the agency to waive several conditions. He asked the federal government to expand a pilot program launched in New York and Washington state that allows people to use debit-benefit cards in order to buy online. Amazon and Walmart now accept SNAP payments online in Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington and New York, where ShopRite also accepts payments. In Alabama, Market Wright, Inc. accepts payments online.

In Missouri, the state department of social services has requested and granted waivers to extend SNAP certification by six months so that people will not be kicked out of the program during the pandemic.

Food security advocates recommend the government go further, giving states latitude to adjust programs.

That would allow states to expand their range of beneficiaries with minimal paperwork, said Ellen Vollinger, legal director of food research and action centers.

“One can imagine a series of common waivers that every state would benefit from,” he said.

Among the specific changes it recommends: eliminating the personal interview prior to a recipient’s entry into the program – as requested by the Arizona governor – and allowing a beneficiary’s status in the program to automatically renew without administrative paperwork.

The flexibility built into the program has proven vital to natural disasters that devastate cities or regions – and activists argue that SNAP benefits could be one of the instruments used to help Americans endure a nation-wide pandemic in one times.

“The benefits are turning quickly to the economy. They spend, ”Vollinger said.