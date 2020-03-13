Govt asks HSE to identify 10,000 a lot more beds in worst-circumstance Covid-19 setting up

The HSE has been asked to establish up to 10,000 beds for coronavirus instances as component of a contingency program for a worst-case state of affairs.

According to files observed by RTÉ News, the beds would be in different locations, this kind of as current well being facilities, university student lodging, lodge rooms and navy web-sites.

It has been suggested that the Garda schooling facility in Templemore may perhaps also be applied for therapy.

The HSE would also redeploy workers and recall retired employees to assistance out with Covid-19 measures.

Twenty-seven new cases of coronavirus ended up declared by well being officials previous night time. There are now 70 confirmed situations of Covid-19 in the Republic. 6 individuals are in intense treatment.

Twenty-two of the new cases were being associated with neighborhood transmission. Two instances were being owing to local community transmission and three ended up related with travel.