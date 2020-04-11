Govt to give daily life coverage protect up of Rs 35 lakh to FCI officials & labourers

Food stuff Minister Ram Vilas Paswan | PIB

New Delhi: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday declared a lifetime insurance policies cover of up to Rs 35 lakh for each particular person to over 1 lakh FCI officers and labourers in scenario they succumb to COVID-19 within just six months of doing duty from the day of lockdown on March 24.

Condition-owned Food stuff Company of India (FCI) is the Centre’s nodal company that is engaged in procurement of foodgrains at a minimum assistance value (MSP) directly from farmers and distributes the very same at a subsidised price to in excess of 81 crore ration card holders in the region.

Currently, there is a provision to deliver compensation to family members customers of FCI officials in circumstance of loss of life due to terrorist assault, bomb blast, mob violence and pure disasters. However, normal and contractual labourers are not included.

“It has been decided to give Jeevan Bima Surakha (lifestyle insurance coverage go over) to around 1 lakh FCI officials, together with 80,000 labourers, performing in the midst of the COVID-19 disaster,” Paswan mentioned in a statement.

The life insurance policies cover will be presented to all those who succumb to COVID-19, the condition brought on by coronavirus, within 6 months of executing responsibility through the lockdown starting off March 24, he claimed.

Paswan stated a lifestyle coverage deal with of Rs 15 lakh per human being will be delivered to typical labourers, Rs 10 lakh to deal labourers, whilst other FCI officials will get up to Rs 25-35 lakh.

The classification-1 FCI officers will get lifetime insurance plan include of up to Rs 35 lakh for every particular person, group II up to Rs 30 lakh per man or woman and category III and IV will get Rs 25-35 lakh per human being, he added.

“The authorities is fully commited to defending corona warriors who are jeopardizing their everyday living and serving the nation,” Paswan extra.

Previous month, the government had permitted health care insurance plan to all medical practitioners, nurses, para medics and team doing work in dealing with COVID-19 people.

The govt has imposed lockdown till April 14 to have the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

