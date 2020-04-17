Govt would like Rohingya Muslims in India analyzed right after Tablighi Jamaat connection emerges

Individuals suspected of coronavirus being transported to various hospitals after Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi | Photograph: Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint

New Delhi: The Ministry of Residence Affairs has prepared to all states and union territories to take a look at Rohingya Muslims in the country, right after it was identified that many of them attended Tablighi Jamaat activities in Delhi and Haryana, ThePrint has learnt.

In the letter penned to state chief secretaries, director generals of police and commissioners, the deputy secretary of the central government mentioned there was a higher chance of Rohingyas remaining infected with Covid-19.

“It has been reported that Rohingya Muslims have attended Ijtemas and other religious congregations of Tablighi Jamaat and there is a probability of their contracting Covid-19,” the letter stated.

The letter mentioned that Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad, Telangana, experienced attended the Tablighi Jamaat Ijtema in Haryana’s Mewat, and also visited the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi. It also cited reports of Rohingya Muslims, who attended the Tabligh Jamaat function in Delhi, have been residing in Dera Bassi, Punjab, and Jammu place of Jammu and Kashmir.

States have preserved information on Rohingyas staying in quite a few pockets as refugees.

The letter also directs officials to trace and check Rohingya’s dwelling in Shram Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat function final month but did not return dwelling after.

“Therefore Rohingya Muslims and their contacts require to be screened for COVID19 … Accordingly, required measures could be taken in this regard on priority,” the letter states.

The Tablighi Jamaat designed headlines just after a congregation it held past month resulted in the mass distribute of the hugely infectious Covid-19 sickness. The congregation had 1000’s in attendance, including foreigners from South Asia, producing the function the largest acknowledged vector for the novel coronavirus in the location.

In the nationwide cash by itself, in excess of 1,080 of the 1,640 situations are similar to it, in accordance to the most recent health bulletin by the Delhi governing administration, which categorised the circumstances as ‘special operations’.

Across India, 1,023 of the overall conditions had been joined to the Tablighi Jamaat as of April 5, in accordance to the well being ministry.

