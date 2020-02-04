Grab adds an investment function as the ambitions of a super app continue to grow

The Asian super-app brand Grab will offer its users, driver partners and dealer partners an offer for retail wealth management via their app.

This happened after the Singapore-based app Bento Invest, a Singapore-based roboadvisory start-up, took over. Bento will be renamed GrabInvest with products that were launched in the Grab app in Singapore in the first half of the year.

GrabInvest will be a new core business led by Chandrima Das, the founder and CEO of Bento.

Grab currently offers financial services through payments (GrabPay), premiums (GrabRewards), loans (GrabFinance) and insurance (GrabInsure).

GrabInvest hopes to democratize access to retail wealth management products to help millions across Southeast Asia save and invest in financial products traditionally reserved for wealthy individuals and institutional investors.

The goal is to make wealth management services accessible through a cost-effective model that is easy to understand by allowing users to trade on a platform they are familiar with, is transparent, and includes complete information about fees with no hidden elements and those it is trusted to comply with the consumer protection standards set out in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) license for Capital Markets Services (CMS).

“In Southeast Asia, most people don’t have access to affordable wealth management products and pension solutions. Given an increasingly volatile and uncertain economic environment, it is essential for Southeast Asian people to acquire the tools and knowledge to secure their future by sustainably building wealth for themselves and their families, “said Reuben Lai, senior managing director of Grab Financial Group.

“The introduction of GrabInvest brings us one step closer to democratizing access to affordable financial solutions that help them achieve the financial stability they need until well into their retirement years.”

Grab recently joined a coalition with Singapore Telco Singtel to jointly apply for a digital banking license in Singapore.

The Singapore government announced earlier this year that it would license new types of banks that are innovative and can compete with major brands such as DBS, POSB, OCBC, or HSBC.