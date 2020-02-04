Grab starts GrabInvest | PYMNTS.com

divide

Grab Holdings has taken over the robo-advisory startup Bento in Singapore for an undisclosed sum.

The move will allow Grab to offer retail wealth management services to users, drivers and dealers via the Grab app, an email press release said. From now on, the move will rename Bento as GrabInvest, as the products will be launched via the Grab app from 2020.

GrabInvest will be headed by Grabrima Das, the founder and CEO of Bento, under the Grab banner.

Grab’s financial services sector is currently operating in Southeast Asia and offers services such as the payments offered by GrabPay, bonuses at GrabRewards, loans at GrabFinance and insurance at GrabInsure. The company serves a long list of micro entrepreneurs, small entrepreneurs, driver partners and users in the region.

With GrabInvest, the company aims to democratize access to wealth management services for private investors. This offers individuals the opportunity to save and invest in financial services in the way that is more typical of wealthier citizens and investors, the press release said.

To this end, GrabInvest plans to use a low-cost model to highlight affordability. They use a well-known platform to ensure that users know how to use the service. They claim to be transparent and accountable and meet the standards in the region that have been trusted over the years.

Bento’s methods for its digital wealth platform included client onboarding, portfolio construction and re-balancing, aided by risk management tactics to achieve the goal of helping everyday people manage their finances.

The news comes when Grab is one of the many organizations in the region trying to apply for a digital banking license in Malaysia. Grab competition from rivals Ant Financial and others. The central bank in Malaysia wants to enter the world of digital banking and prefers companies that have capital in the region.

