Grab the red carpet of the old Oscar Hollywood Glam from Mindy Kaling 2020

Multi-scenario Superstar Mindy kale It looked like a ray of sunshine on the red carpet of the Oscar 2020, thanks to a beautiful yellow dress and tons of beautiful diamonds. But her glamorous approach to the beauty of the prizes is also due to the makeup artist Janice Kinjo.

“The inspiration was classic Hollywood glamor,” Kinjo tells E! Exclusive news. “An elegant silhouette with beautiful hair throughout Marc Menaand makeup Nothing shocking and a glamorous collaboration story. “

We believe it is safe to say they did it and Kinjo has used some great products to help realize the look. How did you become a member? “I only applied the Genius Alpyn Beauty Plant and Melt Moisturizer Survival Serum to their cheekbones to control brightness,” he shares. “I didn’t want to leave everything because it would be difficult to control the brightness factor as the night progresses.”

Then he went to makeup. “I thought it was great to use No. 7 because it is affordable and I wanted to show that pharmacy makeup can be worthy of an Oscar! I used the No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation because it has excellent coverage to build and protect the skin at the same time with SPF. “Kinjo also used MAC Cosmetics Eye Brows Styler to improve his eyebrows.

But of all the products Kinjo used to create Kaling’s glamorous wink at Old Hollywood, there are a few that she regards as her favorites. For example mascara No7 The 360, “Because I love a bulky mascara that opens my eyes,” he says, adding: “Alpyn survival serum works like a primer and a light moisturizer, and I love Nars satin lipstick because it’s a thick lipstick that I can use to fill lips quickly and accurately. “

If you want to recreate the appearance at home, Kinjo recommends keeping your eyes sharp, with a warning: “Don’t overdo the eye shadow. A small shadow goes a long way.”

And if you’re wondering what it’s like to put on makeup for a star of Kaling’s caliber on the night of the biggest Hollywood awards show, it’s probably exactly as I would expect: brief, surprising, and scared. Kinjo says: “First of all, I am honored to work with her! This was fun and just as stressful because I want her to look perfect. It is great to work with her and I am very anxious.”

If you want to get the glamorous look of Kaling’s red carpet, then buy the products that Kinjo then used.

Alpyn Beauty Plant Genius Survival Serum

A multitasking of the highest order, this serum is clear, moisturizing and nourishing, and also acts as an enlightening primer. It is also hydrating with antioxidant-rich ingredients such as vitamin C, bearberry leaf and licorice root extract and contains soft scrubs that refine and soften the skin surface.

Alpyn Beauty Plant Genius Melt Moisturizer

This weightless moisturizer can be magical. It is not only super hydrating and protective for the skin barrier thanks to ingredients such as ceramides and squalane, but also contains Bakuchiol, a plant-based version of retinol that stimulates collagen production and reduces fine lines. The result? A velvety, soft and super cool finish.

No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation

This is one of those rare bases that can do it all. Perfect the appearance of the skin? Yep. Do you hide the imperfections? You gamble. How do you blur lines, wrinkles and pores? Absolutely, and all while it offers 24-hour hydration. It is also enriched with skin care ingredients that defy age, so that your skin gets the best of all worlds with a flawless finish. Kinjo used Toffee to mark under Kaling’s eyes and on the bridge of his nose, and then used Chestnut as part of his circumference.

No7 Match Made Base Drops

To complete our Kaling base, Kinjo used a drop of these base drops in Walnut to contour. They are formulated to combine with any No7 moisturizer or primer, so you can adjust your color and coverage level.

Palette with eye shadow Dior Backstage 003 Neutral orange

Kinjo relied on this warm copper palette to create the smoky look of Kaling. “I used the Matte Smokey Brown to contour and the Bronze Highlighter in the inner corners of the eyes,” she says. The palette has matte and iridescent shadows to create the perfect look for the eyes.

No7 Stay Perfect Liquid Liner

To define and define Kaling’s eyes, Kinjo used this liquid eyeliner with a precision tip that makes it easier to embrace the lash line. “I think it’s great that the lining has a matte finish,” he shares. Moreover, it is watertight with 24-hour use.

MAC Cosmetics Eye Brows Styler

This eyebrow pencil is self-propelled and self-sharpened in a watertight formula and contains a coil so that you can add shape, color and density. Mindy used it in the color Stud, deep brown, rich and black.

Makeup for Ever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation

This long-lasting, hazy powder is available in 30 colors and offers a total breathable coverage of up to 12 hours without agglomerating, peeling or fading for a flawless matte finish.

Watch the Oscar 2020 broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC! And don’t miss it ME! After the party special in E! at 11:15 PM ET / 8:15 PM PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.

