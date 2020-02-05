Grace Potter embraces new brightness on “Daylight”

Grace Potter once considered trading as a traveling musician for her previous job as a house painter.

In 2015, the native Vermont released her second album “Midnight” and enjoyed a busy tour schedule. After the dissolution of her old band The Nocturnals and her marriage to one of her members, however, she decided to flee this life.

“Between making ‘Midnight’ and touring on the album ‘Midnight’, and all that sort of thing dissolved in my life amid all that, it just caused me so much fear about what role music plays in my life and why everyone seems to get hurt, “Potter says. “If I were to make an album, that would be the kind of tumultuous, crazy process in everyone’s life and it can be intense as the stakes get higher and higher. So I just thought, “I don’t want these things if this is what happens.”

“In the end, I had to completely remove the music from the conversation of my life to understand what my life could be different,” she continues. “I really wanted some time just to be a person, get my feet on the floor and find out what kind of life I would have had for myself if I hadn’t become a musician.”

Her free time finally gave her much needed clarity. Aided by a positive series of events – getting married to record producer Eric Valentine, moving to Topanga Canyon and having a son – she started writing songs that would eventually be part of her latest solo effort “Daylight.”

“It was just a very effortless lapse of time and when the lyrics came back into my life, I didn’t really realize that these would be songs early on,” says Potter. “They were exactly how I felt at any given moment.”

Without the demands of a label or pressure from other controlling factors, she was able to take time to write and record ideas and felt at ease expressing her emotional roller coaster, such as on album openers “Love is Love “and” On My Way “.

“When I finally could make music again, it was because I wanted to,” she says. “It wasn’t because I had to or when someone else was busy … It had to be because in my heart, music still had a place and, luckily, it did, but it took a long time.”

She wrote the songs from her own perspective instead of in general from a universal perspective, allowing her to fully process her feelings.

“Because I thought these numbers were only for me, I didn’t think about how they would be received by anyone,” says Potter. “It was a very intimate exercise in expression and it was incredibly liberating. But at the same time horrifying and very scary … I don’t think I could have written them the way I would have written them if I had known that it would be an album. “

While “Midnight” featured a more pop-oriented and polished sound, “Daylight” offers a more eclectic sound and captures the rising energy of Potter’s live performances. Valentine recorded her live in his studio. As a result, she was able to be herself and return to her roots.

“Parts of my life that didn’t work are revealed and very much exposed as a wound that everyone can see, and that raw energy has to be translated into the sound on the plate,” says Potter. “And Eric was incredibly creative in the knowledge … that my voice would be the most important and compelling character in this. He really stepped out of his comfort zone to help me fall into mine.

“This record was so much the result of the fact that I was only more comfortable in my own skin. The more comfortable you are in your skin, the less makeup you need. So on some days it was as if I removed all makeup and all the glitters from “Midnight” and allowed me a little bit to just be and hold on to it. “

Nowadays Potter has a greater appreciation for the life between performances and he cherishes the opportunity to tour with Valentine and their now two-year-old son Sagan. Every day offers a chance to experience new adventures.

“If I go out again, the only way this works is if it works as a family. It’s so nice,” she says. “It just makes everything worthwhile and that’s why I do it. I started making music again in a big, big way because I was about to have a child and I didn’t want to bring him into a world where I have something that I don’t have anymore.

