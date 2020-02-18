[gracy-mowers-captures-point-out-unique-women-gymnastics-title]

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: MASCO’s Gracy Mowers took the Point out unique women gymnastics championships on February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. Algonquin’s Lizzy Debroczy took second and BR/WB’s Olivias Keyes took 3rd (Team Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: Hanover’s Kayleen Boutin performs all through the flooring workout routines at the State person girls gymnastics championships on February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. (Staff Image By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: Haverhill’s Maren Eramo performs on the uneven bard in the course of the State particular person ladies gymnastics championships on February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. (Staff members Photograph By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: Gymnasts Katie Russo, Olvia Keyes, Bella Schille and Amanda Ogden view as Ava Kelley performs during the floor exercises at the Point out person girls gymnastics championships on February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. (Employees Photograph By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: Rating Flasher Jordan Allen retains up a score all through the uneven bars levels of competition at the Condition particular person ladies gymnastics championships on February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. (Workers Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: Ava Kelley chalks up her hands right before competing in the uneven bars at the State particular person women gymnastics championships on February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. (Workers Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: Algonquin’s Lizzy Debroczy performs all through the floor workouts at the Point out particular person girls gymnastics championship son February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. (Workers Photograph By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: MASCO’s Gracy Mowers performs on the uneven bars through the Point out specific women gymnastics championships on February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. (Team Image By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: Olivia Keyes reacts right after her performance on the uneven bars for the duration of the Point out personal women gymnastics championships on February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. (Employees Photograph By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: Algonquin’s Lizzy Debroczy performs in the course of the flooring exercises at the State person girls gymnastics championship son February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. (Employees Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: MASCO’s Gracy Mowers performs on the floor workout through the Condition person girls gymnastics championships on February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. (Team Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY — Masconomet’s Gracy Mowers and Algonquin’s Elizabeth Debroczy battled back and forth Monday afternoon at the Condition Unique Women Gymnastics All-All over Championships. Debroczy was previous year’s winner, although Mowers was the maximum seeded gymnast coming into the yearly pre-sectionals showdown.

Mowers and Debroczy traded function titles and confirmed off tremendous flooring physical exercise difficulty and choreography, but it was Mowers who would come out with the earn, 38.525 versus Debroczy’s 38.075 at Tewksbury Memorial Substantial University. The meet up with was sponsored by the Massachusetts Higher Faculty Gymnastics Coaches.

For Mowers, the victory was sweet, thinking about her fourth-position efficiency at very last year’s Condition People was significantly from what she preferred it to be.

“It definitely feels astounding right after final calendar year was not my best competitors,” claimed the Masconomet junior. “It just feels great to appear out right here and clearly show what I needed to display.”

Mowers begun the afternoon with a 9.6 on vault, which gained the apparatus, and a nine.5 on uneven bars, superior for 2nd. Balance beam had been her nemesis last calendar year at this fulfill, but she strike this time close to, earning a nine.seven. When she got to her very last celebration, floor work out, she experienced the jam-packed crowd’s whole awareness as she opened with a double pike. Her nine.725 won her not just the flooring title, but clinched the all-around win.

Debroczy also experienced a stellar satisfy, primarily with her ground exercise that involved a number of choreographic nods to reigning Olympic winner Simone Biles. Her difficult tumbling and terrific variety gained her 9.5 on floor. She also clinched the meet’s harmony beam title with a optimum rating of 9.775.

Longtime Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater standout Olivia Keyes took 3rd location with a 37.six. Like Mowers, the senior experienced some aggravation at this satisfy last calendar year, and was glad to accomplish to her opportunity this time all over.

“I’m tremendous happy of my efficiency nowadays for the reason that the last 3 several years at this occasion have not been my greatest,” stated Keyes.

Keyes positioned second on balance beam with a 9.725 and fourth on ground exercise with a 9.375.

The promising application at Haverhill earned a huge victory at this meet up with, as senior Maren Eramo, who has by now set numerous school information, took fourth area with a 37.25. Her nine.45 on vault was her superior score of the day.

ALL-All around: one. Gracy Mowers (Masconomet/Lynnfield), 38.525 two. Elizabeth Debroczy (Algonquin), 38.075 3. Olivia Keyes (Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater), 37.six 4. Maren Eramo (Haverhill), 37.25 5. Erin Hurley (Mansfield) 36.975 six. Elizabeth Broderick (Norwood), 36.825

VAULT: 1. Gracy Mowers (Masconomet/Lynnfield), nine.six two. Sophia Isbell (Looking through) 9.55 3. (tie) Maren Eramo (Haverhill) and Elizabeth Debroczy (Algonquin), 9.45 5. Ava Kelley (Falmouth/Mashpee), 9.4 6. Sam Jolly (Woburn), nine.325

UNEVEN BARS: 1. Kasey Burke (North Andover), nine.55 2. Gracy Mowers (Masconomet/Lynnfield), 9.five 3. Erin Hurley (Mansfield), 9.45 four. Elizabeth Debroczy (Algonquin), 9.35 5. Kate Gallagher (North Attleboro), 9.325 6. (tie) Maren Eramo (Haverhill) and Lola Barrett (Wakefield), nine.3

Equilibrium BEAM: 1. Elizabeth Debroczy (Algonquin), 9.775 2. Olivia Keyes (BR/WB), nine.725 3. Gracy Mowers (Masconomet/Lynnfield), 9.7 4. Kate Rudolph (Franklin), 9.six five. Keara Cronin (Stoneham), nine.525 six. Sam Jolly (Woburn), nine.5

Flooring Training: one. Gracy Mowers (Masconomet/Lynnfield), 9.725 two. Elizabeth Debroczy (Algonquin), 9.5 three. Sophia Isbell (Looking through), 9.475 four. Olivia Keyes (BR/WB) 9.375 five. (tie) Kasey Burke (North Andover) and Lola Barrett (Wakefield), nine.325