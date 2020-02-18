[gracy-mowers-powers-masconomet-to-gymnastics-title]

TEWKSBURY MA. – FEBRUARY 17: MASCO’s Gracy Mowers took the State specific ladies gymnastics championships on February 17, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. Algonquin’s Lizzy Debroczy took 2nd and BR/WB’s Olivias Keyes took third (Staff Photograph By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

TEWKSBURY — Masconomet’s Gracy Mowers and Algonquin’s Elizabeth Debroczy battled again and forth Monday afternoon at the State Individual Girls Gymnastics All-All over Championships. Debroczy was final year’s champion, even though Mowers was the best seeded gymnast coming into the yearly pre-sectionals showdown.

Mowers and Debroczy traded occasion titles and showed off great flooring physical exercise problem and choreography, but it was Mowers who would come out with the acquire, 38.525 as opposed to Debroczy’s 38.075 at Tewksbury Memorial Higher School. The fulfill was sponsored by the Massachusetts Substantial University Gymnastics Coaches.

For Mowers, the victory was sweet, contemplating her fourth-location functionality at final year’s Point out Persons was much from what she wished it to be.

“It certainly feels awesome immediately after last calendar year was not my ideal levels of competition,” explained the Masconomet junior. “It just feels superior to arrive out here and demonstrate what I preferred to present.”

Mowers started out the afternoon with a 9.six on vault, which gained the equipment, and a nine.5 on uneven bars, good for second. Harmony beam experienced been her nemesis final year at this fulfill, but she hit this time all around, earning a 9.7. When she received to her previous party, flooring exercise, she had the jam-packed crowd’s total interest as she opened with a double pike. Her nine.725 gained her not just the ground title, but clinched the all-all-around gain.

Debroczy also had a stellar meet, particularly with her ground workout that integrated numerous choreographic nods to reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles. Her hard tumbling and excellent variety attained her 9.five on ground. She also clinched the meet’s stability beam title with a optimum rating of 9.775.

Longtime Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater standout Olivia Keyes took 3rd location with a 37.6. Like Mowers, the senior endured some irritation at this meet very last 12 months, and was glad to complete to her opportunity this time around.

“I’m tremendous happy of my overall performance now mainly because the final a few many years at this party have not been my very best,” mentioned Keyes.

Keyes positioned second on balance beam with a 9.725 and fourth on ground exercising with a nine.375.

The promising system at Haverhill attained a massive victory at this meet, as senior Maren Eramo, who has presently set numerous faculty data, took fourth spot with a 37.25. Her 9.45 on vault was her substantial rating of the day.

ALL-About: one. Gracy Mowers (Masconomet/Lynnfield), 38.525 2. Elizabeth Debroczy (Algonquin), 38.075 three. Olivia Keyes (Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater), 37.six 4. Maren Eramo (Haverhill), 37.25 five. Erin Hurley (Mansfield) 36.975 six. Elizabeth Broderick (Norwood), 36.825

VAULT: 1. Gracy Mowers (Masconomet/Lynnfield), 9.six 2. Sophia Isbell (Reading through) nine.55 three. (tie) Maren Eramo (Haverhill) and Elizabeth Debroczy (Algonquin), 9.45 five. Ava Kelley (Falmouth/Mashpee), nine.4 6. Sam Jolly (Woburn), 9.325

UNEVEN BARS: one. Kasey Burke (North Andover), 9.55 2. Gracy Mowers (Masconomet/Lynnfield), 9.5 three. Erin Hurley (Mansfield), 9.45 4. Elizabeth Debroczy (Algonquin), nine.35 5. Kate Gallagher (North Attleboro), 9.325 six. (tie) Maren Eramo (Haverhill) and Lola Barrett (Wakefield), 9.3

Balance BEAM: 1. Elizabeth Debroczy (Algonquin), nine.775 two. Olivia Keyes (BR/WB), nine.725 three. Gracy Mowers (Masconomet/Lynnfield), nine.7 four. Kate Rudolph (Franklin), nine.six five. Keara Cronin (Stoneham), 9.525 6. Sam Jolly (Woburn), 9.5

Flooring Workout: one. Gracy Mowers (Masconomet/Lynnfield), nine.725 two. Elizabeth Debroczy (Algonquin), nine.5 3. Sophia Isbell (Reading), 9.475 4. Olivia Keyes (BR/WB) nine.375 5. (tie) Kasey Burke (North Andover) and Lola Barrett (Wakefield), nine.325