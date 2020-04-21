Gradually lifting close the Hawaii pocket could start in a month

Some places in Hawaii close to the COVID-19 foe could start reopening within a month.

However, lifting those restrictions that have shattered the state economy is expected to be a gradual process that takes place at different times for different parts of the state, establishments and industries.

Mark Mugiishi, president and CEO of the Hawaii Association of Medical Services, announced the planned timetable Monday as a member of a new team assembled to devise and execute the reopening plan.

“Our current time is aggressive, but it is necessary to be aggressive,” said Mugiishi Monday during a state committee select house on COVID-19 economic and financial.

Preparatory meetings.

The announcement came on a day when just four new COVID-19 cases – the smallest addition in two months – were reported in Hawaii, and more residents are asking for their lives to return closer to normal after supporting coronavirus suppression measures. which has displaced more than 250,000 people from work, suppressing tourism almost completely and shutting down schools over the summer.

Mugiishi said the leadership team for Hawaii’s plan renewal products had just been formed and met for the first time Monday.

Team members include state government representatives, healthcare industry leaders and others from the private sector who will work closely with county leaders and national experts.

The first task is to draft this week’s work plan for screening, testing, isolation and isolation of the population after meeting the criteria for reduced transmission of the novel coronavirus and the lifting restrictions.

Two weeks from now, plans should be completed and ready for implementation following a feedback and review process that includes community engagement.

Mugiishi and others on the team have yet to forecast what kind of business or location would likely reopen first.

A re-opening project is projected to start in a month at certain locations, perhaps parks or hypothetical restaurants, and expand as the capacity for screening, and control grows, Mugiishi said. He also said he is re-envisioning different islands at different times.

This strategy would produce a phased restart for Hawaii’s economy that can start faster, as opposed to a jump-start boom that would take longer to produce safely.

Mugiishi said the gradual approach is needed because finding resources, including COVID-19 test kits and contact-tracing personnel, to carry out screening, testing, tracking and quarantine will take time to scale up to provide customized supplies of materials and recipients training.

“This requires massive numbers of people, processes, technologies and policies to function,” he said.

For example, Mugiishi said the state’s current ability to perform approximately 500 tests daily might need to grow 2,000 enough contact tests to close in COVID-19 cases when restrictions are lifted.

A larger team to manage outreach contacts would need to be ready to win new outbreaks. Currently, the state Department of Health has about 30 volunteers working on this, which typically involves contacting 15, 20 or more people per case.

Determining how travelers to Hawaii will also be treated is a complicated issue that could involve U.S. Customs, the Federal Transportation Security Administration

and the state Department of Transportation.

A national guide to …

allowing restrictions to lift includes a “downward trajectory” of COVID-19 cases over two weeks, which parts of Hawaii can claim

has been achieved. But new rules to keep the virus from proliferating again need to be in the first place.

Gov. David Ige said he understands the frustration of people, including protesters demonstrating Sunday on Oahu, who want to stay-at-home and work-at-home restrictions lifted now given to the Hawaii bar in COVID-19 case. and death.

“We have seen the decline

in business activity, and the impacts it has had with Hawaii will be from one of the states with the highest unemployment rate in the state with the highest unemployment rate, really, in the span of four to six weeks, “he said Monday during a briefing. “We want – when conditions are right – able to

restore some normal activity in our community. “

Ige also warned the public that reenacting restrictions might be necessary to address any spike in COVID-19 cases after the reopening process begins.

“This is a long-term challenge,” he said. “We’ll have to live with COVID-19 in our community for a long time.”

Alan Oshima, Aeyi Electric’s former president and CEO, appointed Ige two weeks ago to lead the state’s recovery efforts, also said he wants the team to be able to move faster.

“We’re moving as fast as we can,” he said Monday. “This must be a soft opening in our state, not one for everyone.”

Oshima said the team is looking at existing or emerging best practices in other countries, and is connected with leaders in California,

Oregon and Washington.

HMSA is using its analysts and other resources to help drive the planning work, Mugiishi added.

Others on the team include Ige, state House Speaker Scott Saiki, state Senate President Ron Kouchi, Queen’s Health Systems CEO Jill Hoggard Green, Hawaii Pacific Health CEO Ray Vara and Mary Boland, dean of the University School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene . . Two bank CEOs are also on the team: Bob Harrison of First Hawaiian Bank and Peter Ho of Bank of Hawaii.