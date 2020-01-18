Graduates must attend a finance course in North Carolina

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WJW) – According to the WLOS report from the North Carolina Education Committee, students will need financial education from the next school year to complete North Carolina High School.

Classes should start with the first semester.

“Make a check, take out a mortgage, absolutely. And credit – good credit, bad credit, ”said Tiffany Turner, a teacher at Pisgah High School.

Turner will teach a business and personal finance class.

“This is a great way for them, for us, and for others to learn how to control and manage your money,” said Jeff Haney of Haywood County School.

Four social studies courses are still required, and American history is being adapted to the new personal finance class.

“They combine the curriculum in US history. We did it in the past, so that won’t be a big change for us,” said Turner.

According to Barker, the personal finance course is expected to be attended by students during their senior year.

The school district is still working on the details of the personal finance class and welcomes contributions from the public and teachers until Friday, January 31, before planning for February begins.

“We won’t roll this out halfway. We will make sure that we are very well prepared and give our students the best we can offer them,” said Haney.

