Graeme McDowell will appreciate being in the top 50 in the world

Graeme McDowell appears on the AT, amp; T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Graeme McDowell has set his sights on a new charge on the world ranking before returning to the site of his big win over the AT, amp; T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Northern Ireland was once again in the top 50 in the world for the first time since 2015 with last week’s victory over the International of Saudi Arabia, less than a year after being taken out of the 250 best in the world.

The victory of McDowell ensures that he participates in the events of the World Championship Golf, together with a possible return to the Masters for the first time since 2016, as long as he remains in the top 50 at the end of March, with 40 years trying to of his recent success.

McDowell’s victory in Saudi Arabia was his first European circuit title since 2014

“If you look outside, if you are not in that WGC and the big competitions, they have almost a cycle of self-resilience on the world ranking and the top 50 feel very far away,” McDowell said.

“In (World No) 47 you can get out of it for a week, so clearly put me in the top 30, top 20, that’s what I really want.”

For his victory at Saudi International, McDowell was among the top 100 in the world

“I think this will take me to Mexico (WGC-Mexican Championship) in a few weeks, which guarantees World Match Play, which is really important to me, and I think Memphis (WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational) too.

“So to come back to that, I think I will appreciate them much more this time. I think that all those years you expect, you may not appreciate what it is and what they are and how important they are right now “

McDowell’s return to Pebble Beach comes 10 years after his victory at the US Open. UU. In the California area, with the quadruple Ryder Cup player in the future in a career.

“A lot of good memories that week of course, but (the best part) is probably the last one and I only have two 25-foot putts to win a US Open,” McDowell added.

McDowell claimed a unique win over Gregory Havret at the US Open 2010

“You visualize that as a child standing on the green and suddenly you think,” # 39; Well, yes, I have two to win a great championship here & # 39 ;.

“One of my big goals is to be in the top 20 again and get the chance to experience nine again in a major championship with the opportunity to win.”

View the AT, amp; T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live on Sky Sports all week. Live reporting starts on Thursday with prominent groups starting at 4 p.m. in Sky Sports Golf.