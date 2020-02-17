[Graeme Souness compares Nicolas Pepe with Thierry Henry just after the Newcastle goal | Soccer news]

%MINIFYHTML867f44d6fc96bb6041614b51c973fb1711%

Souness: “You assume of your most effective participant, Thierry (Henry), came right here and failed to have a fantastic very first season, took a when and I see Pepe getting a star here, exceptional toes, electrical and even a toddler.” ”

Nicolas Pepe starred in Arsenal versus Newcastle

Graeme Souness sees similarities involving Nicholas Pepe and Thierry Henry in the perception that, like Henry, Pepe has taken the time to begin jogging in Arsenal.

The Gunners raised their hopes for European qualification with a 4- defeat by Newcastle on Tremendous Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s crew arrived to lifetime following the break many thanks to a fantastic header by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from a Pepe crossing and the fourth objective of the Pepe League time in a few minutes. Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette included brightness to the scoreboard, but it was Pepe’s overall performance that designed Souness purr.

Right after taking the time to adapt to the Leading League, Pepe has begun to show Arteta why Arsenal shed 72 million kilos to him in the summer months of Lille.

“I think there is a real, serious participant there,” Souness said.

“You think of your most effective participant, Thierry (Henry), he came listed here and didn’t have a terrific initial season, he took a whilst, and I see Pepe remaining a star listed here, fantastic ft, electric and even a little one.”

Ozil also looked someplace near his very best when his rejuvenation below Arteta continued.

In between Lucas Torreira’s header that began the motion for Ozil’s aim and the ultimate that finished, there have been 35 uninterrupted passes, the most for any goal of any Premier League workforce all through the season.

That objective finished a 10-thirty day period sterile occupation and culminated in a putting performance.

“There are quite couple players taking part in anywhere that have their variety of capability,” Souness mentioned.

Mesut Ozil shined in Arsenal’s four- victory in excess of Newcastle

“He is fantastic and, at his age now, he must be at the best of his activity, scoring and making routinely and working tough for his staff. He is a incredibly distinctive expertise, but how do you focus where he is hitting? Every time will come out and crosses the white line? That is the challenge for the new manager. “

Nevertheless, Souness wishes to see a lot more of German.

He included: “He retains the ball but the same outdated accusation, does he burst? No. Does he make the yards difficult? No, he isn’t going to always do it.

“A goal in 10 months, not but, if he had a distinctive perspective the place he could get indignant at himself if items are not heading well. He appears to acknowledge that points are not heading effectively.”

“If he could get mad at himself (nonetheless) he would be at True Madrid. Arsene Wenger was quick with him, Emery was tricky on him, now it can be a new manager’s flip. He is no more time a child, it is a male who is aware of what it has to do to succeed. “