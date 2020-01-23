Graffiti in the historic cemetery encourage volunteers to act

BATON ROUGE – Graffiti that appears randomly in the capital is rapidly decreasing.

The latest markings have annoyed many. The sign for the oldest African American cemetery in Baton Rouge was blurred with spray paint. The disrespectful act encouraged others to take action.

“I have a few hours to clean Pro Bono Baton Rouge,” said Treuil Montague, owned by M&M Industrial. “It’s not a problem.”

Montague spent Wednesday morning washing away the still visible spray paint on the fence of the Sweet Olive Cemetery.

“I’m not sure if there is any point in being painted in the cemetery or if it just …” Here’s a wall, “he said.

It only took Montague 15 minutes to remove the “my south side clipboard” font. He used a hose filled with water, air, and baking soda.

“It’s an eyesore for everyone, so it’s a simple solution with my equipment,” he said.

The brick fence was not the only place where the cemetery was marked. On Monday, a volunteer noticed that the front sign was also covered with red and black spray paint. The writing there was more aggressive and the word “Kilerz” was used. A local pastor removed the spray paint on Tuesday evening.

“I’m totally surprised and overjoyed that people are responding so quickly,” said W. T. Winfield, chairman of the cemetery commission.

Winfield says he cannot believe that anyone will deface the sacred tomb.

“Golly, what a terrible act to desecrate the cemetery where only the dead live,” said Winfield. “Nobody does anything with anyone. Being so vicious and depressed only hurt me. It really hurt me. “

Winfield says that these bad feelings are now removed when so many generously remove the spray paint.

“It has restored my confidence,” he said.

Before Montague made his way to Sweet Olive Cemetery, he cleaned up graffiti in a veteran’s cemetery on North 19th Street. City Councilor Tara Wicker says vandalism has surfaced in her district in the past few weeks. The police believe that it is likely to be done by the same person. They investigate to find out who that person is.