graffiti-spray-painted-on-bloomberg-campaign-business-in-edgewater

Police are investigating soon after an business office for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential marketing campaign was vandalized Monday in Edgewater on the North Side.

Authorities ended up identified as at 1: 11 a.m. after “derogatory words” were being spray-painted on the entrance of a constructing in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, in accordance to Chicago law enforcement.

“Racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch” had been scrawled throughout four home windows on the front of the former New York mayor’s campaign office, 1130 W. Bryn Mawr.

“This act of vandalism towards our Chicago place of work mirrors those we’ve noticed in latest months in states throughout the region,” Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen wrote in a assertion.

No 1 is in custody as Space North detectives investigate.

Browse far more on criminal offense, and observe the city’s homicides.