Graffiti that blemishes Florida Blvd. can be associated with cemetery vandalism

BATON ROUGE – Police are looking for a link between the recent vandalism near Mid City and a marker attack last week in Sweet Olive Cemetery.

If you drive along Florida Blvd. On the way to downtown or from downtown, you will likely notice the graffiti that blemishes most of the abandoned buildings along the lane.

They all seem to have the same style: messing up words and sentences with vulgar and profane language.

The spray paint can be seen from the old Borden Dairy building near N. Foster Drive to the CATS station on N. 22nd Street.

It is similar to the vandalism that was discovered at Sweet Olive Cemetery last week.

With a quick cleaning effort, the red and black spray paint was removed from the cemetery in just one day. However, this does not apply to other places near Mid-City.

“We’re not sure what message this person is trying to send, but it really gets everyone’s attention,” said Tara Wicker, East Baton Rouge City Councilor.

Law enforcement attention will also get there. BRPD said they identified a graffiti suspect at the graveyard who may also be responsible for the other vandalism in the region.

This person has not been arrested, but officials and local residents are ready to catch those responsible. And they are also ready to clear up the mess.

“Because it’s annoying, it’s frustrating, it’s disrespectful, and it’s really inappropriate,” said Wicker.

It is unclear when these other marked buildings will be cleaned up. Since most of the buildings appear to be abandoned, this responsibility lies with the municipality.