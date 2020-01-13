Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five people to death in a rabbi house in Rockland County, New York last month, pleaded not guilty before the U.S. District Court on Monday for hating criminal charges to have.

The prosecutor accused 37-year-old Thomas of hindering religious practice in an attempted murder in five cases, each of which carries a maximum sentence for life in prison. Thomas is accused of entering the home of a Hasidic Jewish rabbi in Monsey, New York and using a machete to attack a group of people watching Hanukkah.

A New York state grand jury had charged him last week with five wanton assault victims for their religion and five times the freedom to practice religion while trying to kill.

Thomas said in court on Monday that he was on medication, including Prozac, at the time of the attack. Michael Sussman, Thomas’s lawyer, said his client had a long history of mental illness and asked the court to approve a psychiatric assessment from him.

According to the victim’s family, one person, Josef Neumann (72), who had been injured in the attack, was still in serious condition and could suffer permanent brain damage. He is in the intensive care unit of the Westchester Medical Center.

FBI investigators said they found diary entries allegedly written by Thomas that expressed anti-Semitic views and that related to Adolf Hitler and “Nazi culture.”