Graham admits pre-trial dismissal “dead”

With only two days left before the Senate dismissal trial begins, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is not optimistic about his initial plan to postpone the trial before the Senate.

In an interview on Fox News with Chris Wallace, Graham appeared to put down his own idea that the GOP-led Senate could immediately vote to dismiss the dismissal case without hearing arguments due to lack of votes.

“Yes, it died for practical purposes,” said Graham. “There are a lot of senators who I think will end up acquitting the president who think we should hear the house case, the president case, answer the house case and ask questions, and then that’s when the witness will ask. So the idea of ​​closing the case too soon will not come true. We don’t have the votes for that. “

After saying that the Senate “would play the Clinton model,” Wallace explained to Graham why he did not oppose the witnesses during the Clinton recall trial in 1999, unlike the way he now lobbies for that the trial begins and ends as quickly as possible.

Graham replied that “all of these witnesses” – including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney – “were at the disposal of the House” and argued that the House had prevented Trump from ” exercise executive privilege.

“The president has said he will claim executive privilege,” said Graham. “Here’s what happened: in the House, they did it in 48 days. They never allowed the president to exercise executive privilege and when he suggested he could, he removed him for obstructing Congress. “

The day before Graham’s interview, Trump’s legal team called the impeachment articles “constitutionally invalid” in its official response to the Senate call.

