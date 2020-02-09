Graham: Giuliani Sends Biden’s Dirt To Barr

The digging of dirt on the Bidens seems to be far from over.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says Attorney General Bill Barr told him on Sunday morning that the Department of Justice had put in place a “process” for Rudy Giuliani to send soil to Joe Biden directly to Barr.

In an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning, Graham said he “would get to the bottom of the FISA work process,” which involves ensuring that “Hunter’s conflict of interest Biden is explored because it is legitimate ”.

Margaret Brennan of CBS then asked for clarification, citing how he had said earlier in the interview that he had spoken to Barr, and whether that meant that the GM had been ordered to investigate the Bidens.

After Graham clarified that he had spoken to Barr on Sunday morning, he denied that the GM questions the Bidens but that the department “is receiving information from Ukraine from Rudy to see”.

Graham went on to say that Giuliani told him that the department “had created a process that Rudy could provide information and that they would see if it was verified.”

After praising Giuliani for being a “good lawyer” who is “a crime fighter” and “loyal to the president”, Graham insisted that “the Russians are always up to the task” before complaining about the Bidens .

“Deterrence doesn’t work. So let’s see the Hunter Biden conflict. Let’s look at Joe Biden. Vice President Biden, what did you do when they told you that your son was on the board of directors of Burisma? Said Graham. “It compromises your ability to fight corruption. Have you taken it seriously? Obviously, he did not. “

Watch Graham’s remarks below:

Remarkable. Senator Graham says he spoke to AG Barr this morning and that they have put in place a “process” by which Rudy Giuliani will now send his “filth” Biden directly to AG Barr. pic.twitter.com/gteVz53jIG

– Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 9, 2020