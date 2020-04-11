Graham Norton, live from his lean-to, is nervous without his worshiping audience

Graham Norton without his big orange sofa is like Superman without his cape, Harry Potter without his glasses or Leo Varadkar without the quotes from Terminator 2.

Still, we all have to make sacrifices in these strange times, and for the West Cork storyteller, that means giving up his signature couch and his guests live after his BBC chat show returns (BBC One, 9 p.m.) . It must also do without a studio audience of hoot and hoot, which turns out to be a bigger problem than the missing couch.

Honestly, it’s a slightly nervous turn from Norton. He is charming. But not as charming as in front of a room of foreign approvers. He is one of those artists who permeate the worship of a crowd and give it back ten times. In the void, it is moderately but noticeably out of its rhythm.

Norton apparently transmits from his home office, from a desk on which his computer is placed and what looks like a Funkopop Gandalf toy. It’s a strange moment to be alive. Each day teaches us something new and concerning for the universe. Like the fact that Graham Norton owns a Funkopop Gandalf and is happy that we all know it.

In addition, a month after the lock, we all feel deja-vu about deja-vu. And this is particularly true for television. We’ve already seen Claire Byrne perform from her hangar, Miriam O’Callaghan replacing Ryan Tubridy in front of an empty studio, and BBC question time was coming out at the wrong time and with no audience asking questions.

Thus, the novelty factor is well and truly over as Norton broadcasts from its lockout lean-to. His first guest, the crooner Michael Bublé, joined from his residence in Vancouver, and a basement draped in white and larger than your house. The conversation is a bit stop-start. This is not surprising: for reasons that continue to elude scientists, “joking” is objectively impossible on Skype.

Fortunately, they are both good sports and are doing well. There are uncomfortable silences, but the conversation is over and over in five minutes. If Norton doesn’t have the happiest moment in the world, the stiffness doesn’t become unbearable.

Bubbly Bublé is followed by Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. They plug their family comedy Breeders swearing. Haggard wears a crocodile costume, which obviously helps a lot. Next week, Norton is expected to insist that all guests be dressed in plush toys.

Norton’s party is finally saved by actor Michael Sheen. He is ostensibly here to promote the next dramatic quiz based on a true story, in which he plays the slick Who Wants A Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant.

In the past, Sheen brilliantly imitated Tony Blair and David Frost, locating the glaze of oil hanging from the two. Now, from his home in Wales, he seems to be in a losing battle with cabin fever. While her newborn baby giggles in the background, Sheen pretends to be Tarrant and treats Norton in an improvised game of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?

How many sonnets did Shakespeare write wonders, Tarrant / Sheen. Norton has no idea and therefore calls a friend. Tis Judi Dench, of course. She finally picks up, tells Graham that he is “daring” – in the Irish sense – and then gives her the right answer.

As a host, Norton feeds on nonsense. And Judi Dench, answering trivial questions when Michael Sheen claims to be Chris Tarrant, is obviously as anarchic as you are going to have the apocalypse of Covid-19.

Norton has carved out a very successful niche as the cat’s impresario who gets a visible kick by outdoing his guests. He is friendly but with a cruel spirit. This remains the case as it attacks the coronavirus. It’s a slightly stammered return of the titan of the breasts, but it finally gets there.