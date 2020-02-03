Graham Says Intel Senate Committee Will Call Whistleblower To Testify

The Senate Intelligence Committee will call the whistle-blower whose complaint triggered the impeachment procedure against President Donald Trump to testify, according to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“The Intel committee of the House, excuse me, the Intel committee of the Senate chaired by Richard Burr told us that we would call the whistleblower,” Graham told Fox News, “Sunday Morning Futures,” the host. by Maria Bartiromo Sunday.

The Republican senator, a staunch opponent of Trump’s removal, said he wanted to “find out how all this bullshit started.”

“If the whistleblower is a former employee-partner of Joe Biden, I think it would be important,” he said. “If the whistleblower was working with (Rep. Adam Schiff) staff who wanted to dismantle Trump a year and a half ago, I think it would be important.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr (R-NC), said that while it wants to hear the informant, it wants the identity of the person to remain anonymous.

There is no evidence that the informant conspired with Joe Biden or Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and lead investigator in the removal inquiry, when he laid a complaint about the infamous Trump’s phone call to the President of Ukraine on July 25.

In addition, Democrats no longer believe that the whistleblower is relevant to the impeachment, now that several accounts have corroborated his account of the appeal.

Nevertheless, Trump’s Republican allies in Congress, particularly Graham, have been determined to unmask the whistleblower since the impeachment process against the president began.

Watch Graham below:

Graham says that the Senate Intelligence Committee has told him that the whistleblower will be called to testify. pic.twitter.com/AtywWco62K

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 3, 2020