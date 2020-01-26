Grammies pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during an open TV broadcast

The broadcast of the 2020 Grammy Awards was opened in a gloomy tone on Sunday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The most anticipated night in the music industry began with a hastily organized tribute to NBA-great Kobe Bryant, who was killed a few hours earlier in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people.

According to deadline.com, the organizers felt it was “the right thing to do on the biggest night of music, since Bryant was loved in Los Angeles and played for years with the Lakers at the Staples Center, where the Grammys are held.”

In this 2018 file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna look to meet the US National Swimming Championships in Irvine, California. AP Photos

Before Harvey Mason Jr., interim CEO of Recording Academy, started the pre-ceremony, he acknowledged losing Bryant. “Because we are in his house, I ask you to come with us for a moment of silence,” he said.

Up in the trusses of the arena, the jerseys of Bryant were illuminated with the numbers “8” and “24”.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” opening artist Lizzo said, before going into a medley of her hits, including “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts.”

Moments later, host Alicia Keys walked slowly onto the stage to deliver an emotionally charged opening statement.

“We are together at Music’s Biggest Night to celebrate the artists who are doing the best. We all feel crazy right now, because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole world have lost a hero. We are deeply sad here in the house that Kobe Bryant built, “the singer said, speaking in a muffled tone.

“At the moment, Kobe and his daughter Gianna, and all those who are tragically lost today, are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers and I would like everyone to take the time to hold them in you and to strengthen our strength and support. share with their families, “she went on.

“We never thought we’d have to start the show like this in a million years. So we had to do something that could describe very little how we feel now.”

Keys was then accompanied on stage by Boys II Men, because they all made an a cappella sample of “It’s so hard to say goodbye.”