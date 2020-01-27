Grammy 2020 winner: See who took a gramaphone home

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were presented in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Below is a list of winners in many of the key categories. The full list of more than 80 categories can be found on Grammy.com.

Record of the year

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad guy,” Billie Eilish *WINNER

“7 rings”, Ariana Grande

“Hard Place”, H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower”, Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey

“If we all fall asleep wherever we go,” Billie Eilish *WINNER

“Thanks, next,” Ariana Grande

“I knew her,” said H.E.R.

“7”, Lil Nas X

“Because I love you,” Lizzo

“Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend

Song of the year

“Always remember us like that,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell *WINNER

“Bring my flowers now”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place,” Rubin Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell”, Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, and Sam Roman

“The truth hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John

Best new artist

Black cougars

Billie Eilish *WINNER

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Panzer and the Bangas

Yola

COUNTRY

Best country solo performance

“All your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl doesn’t go anywhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson *WINNER

“God’s Land,” Blake Shelton

“Bring my flowers now,” Tanya Tucker

Best country duo / group performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I don’t remember myself (before you),” brothers Osborne

“Speechless”, Dan + Shay *WINNER

“The Daughters”, Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris With Brandi Carlile

Best country song

“Bring My Flowers Now”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker) *WINNER

“Girl Goin ‘Nowhere”, Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriter (Ashley McBryde)

Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of it”, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriter (Eric Church)

“Sprachlos”, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriter (Dan + Shay)

Best country album

“Desperate Man,” Eric Church

“Stronger than the truth,” Reba McEntire

“Intergovernmental Gospel,” Annie’s Gun

“Center Point Road”, Thomas Rhett

“While I’m livin,” said Tanya Tucker *WINNER

RAP

Best rap album

“Revenge of the Dreamers III”, Dreamville

“Championships”, Meek Mill

“I am> I was”, 21 Savage

“Igor,” Tyler, the creator *WINNER

“The Prodigal Boy”, YBN Cordae

Best rapper performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad”, Dreamville With J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle”, Nipsey Hussle With Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy *WINNER

“Impact” offset with Cardi B

Best rap / sung performance

“Higher”, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend *WINNER

“Drip too hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin” mustard with Roddy Ricch

“The London”, Young Thug with J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best rap song

“Bad Idea”, Chancellor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, songwriter (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses”, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Christopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III and Ozan Yildirim, songwriter (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

“Lot”, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriter (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) *WINNER

“Racks in the Middle” by Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriter (Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)

“Suge”, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriter (DaBaby)

R&B

Best R&B performance

“Come Home”, Anderson .Paak & André 300 *WINNER

“Love again”, Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could Have Been”, H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly how I feel,” Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo”, Lucky Daye

Best traditional R&B performance

“Hieronymus”, Lizzo *WINNER

“Time Today”, BJ The Chicago Kid

“Constant Love”, India.Arie

“Real games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for love,” PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B song

“Say it” – Pj Morton, songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) *WINNER

“Could Have Been” – Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriter (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look at me now” – Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriter (Emily King)

“No Instructions” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriter (Lucky Daye)

Best urban contemporary album

“Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy

“Because I love you (deluxe)”, Lizzo *WINNER

“Overload”, Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn,” Nao

“Being human in public,” Jessie Reyez

Best R&B album

“1123”, BJ The Chicago Kid

“Painted,” Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai”, Ella Mai

“Paul,” PJ Morton

“Ventura,” Anderson. Paak *WINNER

POP

Best pop solo performance

“Mind,” Beyoncé

“Bad guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 rings”, Ariana Grande

“Truth hurts,” Lizzo *WINNER

“You need to calm down,” Taylor Swift

Best pop duo / group performance

“Friend”, Ariana Grande & Social House

“Jerk,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER

“Sunflower”, Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best pop vocal album

“The Lion King: The Gift”, Beyoncé

“If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish *WINNER

“Thanks, next,” Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

Best traditional pop vocal album

“Sì”, Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition)”, Michael Bublé

“Look now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters *WINNER

“A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend

“Walls”, Barbra Streisand

Best comedy album

“Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable,” Ellen Degeneres

“Right now,” Aziz Ansari

“Son of Patricia”, Trevor Noah

“Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle *WINNER

LATIN

Best Latin Pop album

“#ELDISCO”, Alejandro Sanz *WINNER

“Vida”, Luis Fonsi

“11:11” Maluma

“Montaner”, Ricardo Montaner

“Fantasy”, Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

“El Mal Querer”, Rosalia *WINNER

“X 100PRE”, Bad Bunny

“Oasis,” J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache

“Almadura”, iLe

ROCK

Best rock performance

“This Country,” Gary Clark Jr. *WINNER

“Pretty Waste”, Bones UK

“The story repeats itself,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too bad,” rival sons

Best metal performance

“7empest” tool *WINNER

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus”, Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide”, angel of death

“Bend over,” I rule

“Unleashed,” said Killswitch Engage

Best rock song

“This Country,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) *WINNER

“Fear Inoculum”, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriter (tool)

“Try It”, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross Macdonald, songwriter (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall”, Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History repeats itself”, Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best rock album

“Social Cues”, cage of the elephant *WINNER

“Amo,” bring me the horizon

“In the end,” The Cranberries

“Trauma,” I say

“Wild roots”, rival sons

ALTERNATIVE

Best alternative music album

“Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend *WINNER

“U.F.O.F.”, Big Thief

“Take shape,” James Blake

“I, I,” Bon Iver

“Anima,” Thom Yorke