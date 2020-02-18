[Grammy award winner Darius Rucker is new Ambassador for SC Tourism]

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A few-time Grammy award winner and South Carolina indigenous Darius Rucker has a new job and it is doing work for the point out of South Carolina.

Rucker is now the official Ambassador for South Carolina Tourism.

This calendar year he will make appearances at quite a few main tourism situations, such as the RBC Heritage Golf Event on Hilton Head Island in April.

Rucker will also appear on advertising content for the state’s find marketing campaign and as the cover story for the state’s official trip information for 2020.