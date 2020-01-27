Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish and Lizzo Win Big as Artists Honor Kobe Bryant

The Grammy Awards began with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant during the pre-broadcast ceremony, in the same place where he played for the Lakers.
Hours before the award ceremony began, it was reported that Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas with several others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
Host Alicia Keys speaks during a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Photo / AP
READ MORE:
• NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in Los Angeles
• “Please God, don’t let this be real”: the world reacts to Kobe Bryant’s shock death
• Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash: heartbreaking video shows school daughter Gianna
• Basketball: Kobe Bryant re-signs with the Lakers
Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Academy Recording Academy, opened the ceremony at the Staples Center.
“As most of you know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today,” he said.
“Since we are at his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence.”
Tributes continue to pour in for the Lakers legend. Demi Lovato, who is about to return to the show tonight, wrote: “It makes me so sad. Kobe, you’ve always been so nice to me.”
Alicia Keys, from left to right, and Dua Lipa present Billie Eilish with the Best New Artist award. Photo / AP Tyler, the creator performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Photo / AP
Among the tributes, calls for the cancellation of the Grammys also poured in.
“Don’t watch or broadcast the Grammys tonight. Because the Grammys are racist and also to show some respect for Kobe and his daughter who are sadly deceased,” wrote a Twitter user.
Nathan Morris, from left to right, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, from Boyz II Men, and Alicia Keys, second from left, sing a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. Photo / AP
“Reprogram the Grammys. It doesn’t matter today … if people want to get together at the Staples Center, they should be allowed to do it,” another tweeted.
The Grammys are always ready to move on, and it is said that host Alicia Keys will open the broadcast with a tribute to Bryant.
ALL WINNERS (to update):
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
I, I, Bon Iver
Norman F — ing Rockwell !, Lana Del Rey
WINNER: When we all fall asleep, where do we go ?, Billie Eilish
Thanks U, Then Ariana Grande
I knew her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Because I love you (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
BEST NEW ARTIST
Black cougars
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
SONG OF THE YEAR
Always remember us, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
WINNER: Bad Guy, Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Lover, Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Norman F — ing Rockwell, Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Someone You Loved, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
Truth Hurts, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
BEST RAP / SUNG PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Superior, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby and Gunna
Panini, Lil Nas X
Ballin, mustard with Roddy Ricch
The London, Young Thug with J. Cole & Travis Scott
BEST RAP ALBUM
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I am> I was, 21 wild
WINNER: Igor, Tyler, the creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Quality time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right now, Aziz Ansari
Patricia’s son, Trevor Noah
WINNER: Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
BEST DUO PERFORMANCE / COUNTRY GROUP
Common, Maren Morris with Brandi Carlile
Brand New Man, Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
I don’t remember me (before you), Osborne brothers
WINNER: Speechless, Dan + Shay
Girls, Little Big Town
BEST PERFORMANCE SOLO POP
Spirit, Beyoncé
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 rings, Ariana Grande
WINNER: Truth Hurts, Lizzo
You have to calm down, Taylor Swift
BEST DUO PERFORMANCE / POP GROUP
Boyfriend, Ariana Grande and social house
Sucker, Jonas Brothers
WINNER: Old Town Road, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee
Señorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
BEST POPULAR POP VOICE ALBUM
Yes, Andrea Bocelli
Amour (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
WINNER: Watch now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
The Lion King: the gift, Beyoncé
WINNER: When we all fall asleep, where do we go ?, Billie Eilish
Thanks U, Then Ariana Grande
Collaboration project n ° 6, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
BEST DANCE RECORDING
Linked, Bonobo
WINNER: Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers
Piece of your heart, Meduza with Goodboys
Underwater, Rufus Du Sol
Midnight Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize with Ty Dolla $ ign Boys Noize & Skrillex
BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC ALBUM
LP5, Apparat
WINNER: No geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi it’s Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Soil Rufus
Weather, Tycho
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM
Beastie Boys Book – (Various artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
WINNER: Becoming – Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 years as a cancer survivor twice – Eric Alexandrakis
M. Know-It-All – John Waters
Sekou Andrews and string theory – Sekou Andrews and string theory
BEST MUSIC THEATER ALBUM
Is not too proud: the life and time of temptations
Winner: Hadestown
Red Mill! Musical comedy
The music of Harry Potter and the cursed child – in four contemporary suites
Oklahoma!
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Pretty Waste, Bones UK
WINNER: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
History repeats itself, Brittany Howard
Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too bad, rival sons
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Astorolus – The Great Octopus, Candlemass with Tony Iommi
Humanicide, Death Angel
Bow, I prevail
Unleashed, Killswitch Engage
WINNER: 7empest, Tool
Best rock song
Fear Inoculum, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (tool)
Give Yourself A Try, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
Harmony Hall, Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
History Repeats, Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
WINNER: This Land, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Amo, bring me the horizon
WINNER: Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In the end, the cranberries
Trauma, I prevail
Wild roots, rival sons
BEST ALBUM OF ALTERNATIVE MUSIC
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Take the form, James Blake
I, I, Bon Iver
WINNER: Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Love Again, Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could have been, H.E.R. With Bryson Tiller
Exactly what I feel, Lizzo with Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye
WINNER: Come Home, Anderson .Paak With André 3000
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
Current time, BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love, India.Arie
WINNER: Jerome, Lizzo
Real games, Lucky Daye
Built for love, PJ Morton with Jazmine Sullivan
BEST R&B SONG
Could have been, Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriter (H.E.R. with Bryson Tiller)
Watch me now, Emily King and Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
No Guidance, Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown with Drake)
Roll Some Mo, David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
WINNER: Say So, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)
BEST R&B ALBUM
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Winner: Ventura, Anderson .Paak
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Middle child, J. Cole
Suge, DaBaby
Down Bad, Dreamville with J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
WINNER: Racks In The Middle, Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Clout, Offset with Cardi B
BEST RAP SONG
Bad Idea, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae with Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross with Drake)
WINNER: A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage with J. Cole)
Racks In The Middle, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Suge, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Country Song
WINNER: Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Girl Goin ‘Nowhere, Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
It All Comes Out In The Wash, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Some Of It, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
Speechless, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Desperate man, Eric Church
Stronger than the truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
WINNER: While I live, Tanya Tucker
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Hey, mom, Bon Iver
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 rings, Ariana Grande
Hard Place, H.E.R.
Speak, Khalid
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
The truth hurts, Lizzo
Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee
More soon
.