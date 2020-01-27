Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish and Lizzo Win Big as Artists Honor Kobe Bryant

The Grammy Awards began with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant during the pre-broadcast ceremony, in the same place where he played for the Lakers.

Hours before the award ceremony began, it was reported that Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas with several others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Host Alicia Keys speaks during a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Photo / AP

READ MORE:

• NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in Los Angeles

• “Please God, don’t let this be real”: the world reacts to Kobe Bryant’s shock death

• Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash: heartbreaking video shows school daughter Gianna

• Basketball: Kobe Bryant re-signs with the Lakers

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Academy Recording Academy, opened the ceremony at the Staples Center.

“As most of you know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today,” he said.

“Since we are at his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence.”

Tributes continue to pour in for the Lakers legend. Demi Lovato, who is about to return to the show tonight, wrote: “It makes me so sad. Kobe, you’ve always been so nice to me.”

Alicia Keys, from left to right, and Dua Lipa present Billie Eilish with the Best New Artist award. Photo / AP Tyler, the creator performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Photo / AP

Among the tributes, calls for the cancellation of the Grammys also poured in.

“Don’t watch or broadcast the Grammys tonight. Because the Grammys are racist and also to show some respect for Kobe and his daughter who are sadly deceased,” wrote a Twitter user.

Nathan Morris, from left to right, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, from Boyz II Men, and Alicia Keys, second from left, sing a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. Photo / AP

“Reprogram the Grammys. It doesn’t matter today … if people want to get together at the Staples Center, they should be allowed to do it,” another tweeted.

The Grammys are always ready to move on, and it is said that host Alicia Keys will open the broadcast with a tribute to Bryant.

ALL WINNERS (to update):

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

I, I, Bon Iver

Norman F — ing Rockwell !, Lana Del Rey

WINNER: When we all fall asleep, where do we go ?, Billie Eilish

Thanks U, Then Ariana Grande

I knew her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Because I love you (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black cougars

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

SONG OF THE YEAR

Always remember us, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

WINNER: Bad Guy, Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Hard Place, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Lover, Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Norman F — ing Rockwell, Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Someone You Loved, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

Truth Hurts, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

BEST RAP / SUNG PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Superior, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby and Gunna

Panini, Lil Nas X

Ballin, mustard with Roddy Ricch

The London, Young Thug with J. Cole & Travis Scott

BEST RAP ALBUM

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I am> I was, 21 wild

WINNER: Igor, Tyler, the creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Quality time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

Right now, Aziz Ansari

Patricia’s son, Trevor Noah

WINNER: Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

BEST DUO PERFORMANCE / COUNTRY GROUP

Common, Maren Morris with Brandi Carlile

Brand New Man, Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

I don’t remember me (before you), Osborne brothers

WINNER: Speechless, Dan + Shay

Girls, Little Big Town

BEST PERFORMANCE SOLO POP

Spirit, Beyoncé

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

7 rings, Ariana Grande

WINNER: Truth Hurts, Lizzo

You have to calm down, Taylor Swift

BEST DUO PERFORMANCE / POP GROUP

Boyfriend, Ariana Grande and social house

Sucker, Jonas Brothers

WINNER: Old Town Road, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee

Señorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

BEST POPULAR POP VOICE ALBUM

Yes, Andrea Bocelli

Amour (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

WINNER: Watch now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

The Lion King: the gift, Beyoncé

WINNER: When we all fall asleep, where do we go ?, Billie Eilish

Thanks U, Then Ariana Grande

Collaboration project n ° 6, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE RECORDING

Linked, Bonobo

WINNER: Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers

Piece of your heart, Meduza with Goodboys

Underwater, Rufus Du Sol

Midnight Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize with Ty Dolla $ ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC ALBUM

LP5, Apparat

WINNER: No geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi it’s Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Soil Rufus

Weather, Tycho

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

Beastie Boys Book – (Various artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers

WINNER: Becoming – Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 years as a cancer survivor twice – Eric Alexandrakis

M. Know-It-All – John Waters

Sekou Andrews and string theory – Sekou Andrews and string theory

BEST MUSIC THEATER ALBUM

Is not too proud: the life and time of temptations

Winner: Hadestown

Red Mill! Musical comedy

The music of Harry Potter and the cursed child – in four contemporary suites

Oklahoma!

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Pretty Waste, Bones UK

WINNER: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

History repeats itself, Brittany Howard

Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse

Too bad, rival sons

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Astorolus – The Great Octopus, Candlemass with Tony Iommi

Humanicide, Death Angel

Bow, I prevail

Unleashed, Killswitch Engage

WINNER: 7empest, Tool

Best rock song

Fear Inoculum, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (tool)

Give Yourself A Try, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

Harmony Hall, Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

History Repeats, Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

WINNER: This Land, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Amo, bring me the horizon

WINNER: Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In the end, the cranberries

Trauma, I prevail

Wild roots, rival sons

BEST ALBUM OF ALTERNATIVE MUSIC

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Take the form, James Blake

I, I, Bon Iver

WINNER: Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Love Again, Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could have been, H.E.R. With Bryson Tiller

Exactly what I feel, Lizzo with Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye

WINNER: Come Home, Anderson .Paak With André 3000

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Current time, BJ The Chicago Kid

Steady Love, India.Arie

WINNER: Jerome, Lizzo

Real games, Lucky Daye

Built for love, PJ Morton with Jazmine Sullivan

BEST R&B SONG

Could have been, Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriter (H.E.R. with Bryson Tiller)

Watch me now, Emily King and Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

No Guidance, Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown with Drake)

Roll Some Mo, David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

WINNER: Say So, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)

BEST R&B ALBUM

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Winner: Ventura, Anderson .Paak

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Middle child, J. Cole

Suge, DaBaby

Down Bad, Dreamville with J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

WINNER: Racks In The Middle, Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Clout, Offset with Cardi B

BEST RAP SONG

Bad Idea, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae with Chance The Rapper)

Gold Roses, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross with Drake)

WINNER: A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage with J. Cole)

Racks In The Middle, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

Suge, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Country Song

WINNER: Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Girl Goin ‘Nowhere, Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

It All Comes Out In The Wash, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Some Of It, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

Speechless, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Desperate man, Eric Church

Stronger than the truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

WINNER: While I live, Tanya Tucker

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Hey, mom, Bon Iver

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

7 rings, Ariana Grande

Hard Place, H.E.R.

Speak, Khalid

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

The truth hurts, Lizzo

Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee

More soon

.